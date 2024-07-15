Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Villa aim to keep Ramsey after Douglas Luiz's departure to Juventus.

Spurs may use outcast Giovani Lo Celso as part of the deal to bring Ramsey to north London.

Tottenham Hotspur are still exploring whether Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey would be available this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Villans are reluctant to lose the 23-year-old this summer as Jacobs suggests Spurs could either end up spending big on Ramsey or walking away from the deal.

Tottenham are keen to add the homegrown midfielder to their squad but are yet to present a formal bid for Villa’s academy product.

Villa, aiming to ‘do their best’ to keep Ramsey this summer, will be reluctant to let another important midfielder leave after Douglas Luiz’s departure to Juventus last month.

Unai Emery’s side now look to keep their core ahead of the Champions League debut after successfully navigating Profit and Sustainability Rules compliance before the June 30th deadline.

Jacobs suggests Tottenham have a variety of alternative options this summer, possibly easier to get than Ramsey, including Wolves winger Pedro Neto, RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda - who reportedly has an £85m release clause - and Lille attacker Jonathan David.

Villa ‘Don’t Want to Lose’ Ramsey

Spurs could be forced to look elsewhere

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, explained that Tottenham are still keen on signing the £50m-rated Ramsey this summer, but Villa are unlikely to let the Englishman leave for cheap:

“Tottenham are still exploring whether Ramsey might be possible, but Villa don't want to lose him, so they're either going to have to pay big money for him, with or without Lo Celso, or they're going to have to move on. “And it may be that there are other players that they have a stronger chance of successfully getting, including Wolves' Pedro Neto, Leipzig’s Lois Openda, and in a slightly different position, Lille’s Jonathan David.”

Ramsey’s injury history could be a point of concern for Spurs – the promising midfielder appeared in just 16 league games for Villa last campaign as he ended his season prematurely with a toe injury.

Spurs could use outcast Giovani Lo Celso as part of the deal to bring Ramsey to north London – Villa boss Unai Emery would reportedly be keen on a reunion with the Argentine international this summer.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,068

The 28-year-old saw little playing time under Ange Postecoglou last season as he could look to leave Spurs in search of more minutes.

Emery could reunite with Lo Celso for a second time in his managerial career – the pair enjoyed successful stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

After his first start for Tottenham in 2019, Lo Celso went on to make just 108 appearances for the club in all competitions, registering 18 goal contributions.

Wolves keen to keep their Portuguese star

Tottenham are ‘in regular contact’ with Wolves winger Pedro Neto’s agent, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GMS.

After deciding against replacing Harry Kane last season, Spurs are now keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second year in charge and could take a serious turn in their pursuit of the Portugal international.

Romano suggests Tottenham’s decision on Neto could well depend on the transfer fee – the North London outfit are unlikely to splash out ‘crazy’ money on the 24-year-old this summer.

Spurs reportedly have doubts over the winger’s recent injury history as last season, Neto made just 20 appearances in the Premier League for the Molineux outfit.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-07-24.