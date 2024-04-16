Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham could sign a midfielder and potentially two forwards this summer.

Spurs have been linked with midfielders like Joao Palhinha and strikers like Santiago Gimenez.

Romano is predicting a "busy" summer transfer window at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a hectic transfer window, with at least three major signings being eyed by Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy this summer. The north Londoners are currently fifth in the Premier League table with six games left to play - three points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the last spot in the top four at the time of writing.

Postecoglou's men will be trying desperately to break into the top four and ensure Champions League qualification. Not only for the success of the football club, but because it will help them attract higher calibre players in the transfer market. Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are looking to sign one midfielder and at least two attackers before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Busy Summer Ahead for Tottenham

Looking ahead to Tottenham's transfer window, expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon that it will be an "important summer" for the north London club. They are on the hunt for a midfielder and "at least one" offensive player, which tallies with the players linked to the club so far.

In attacking quarters, Romano says it's not quite clear whether Tottenham are after a winger or a traditional out-and-out striker. But what is for sure is that Postecoglou is looking to bolster his options in the final third. That will make for a busy summer and plenty of time at the negotiating table for Daniel Levy and his team.

"I think it will be an important summer for Tottenham in terms of midfield. And then [there will be] an offensive player, at least one offensive player. "We will see if it's going to be more a kind of winger or more a kind of number nine. But they are exploring the offensive players market and I think they will do something also in that position. "So I think it will be a busy summer at Tottenham."

Players Already Linked With Tottenham

Midfielders and strikers have been connected

One move touted from the west of London to the north is that of Fulham's Joao Palhinha, who has been linked with Tottenham and a number of other Premier League clubs. That appears to be unlikely at this stage, but perhaps shows the type of player Tottenham are looking at ahead of the summer transfer window.

A fellow midfielder linked with the club in recent days has been Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Foxes academy graduate has been named in the 2023-24 Championship Team of the Year, but lost out on the league's best player award to Leeds' Crysencio Summerville.

In the attacking third, Tottenham are said to be "prioritising" a move for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican has been earning rave reviews in the Dutch league, despite coming under criticism in recent times from ex-Spurs man Rafael Van der Vaart. Gimenez has scored 21 goals in 29 league games for Feyenoord this season. If he could make that translate to the Premier League, he could be quite the signing for Ange Postecoglou and his team.

Tottenham have also "checked out" the possibility of signing Union SG's Mohamed Amoura. The 23-year-old has netted 17 times in 25 games this season in the Belgian top flight. It's clear that Tottenham have certainly got high-scoring European strikers on their radar heading into the summer.