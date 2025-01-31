Tottenham Hotspur are ‘extremely unlikely’ to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa before Monday’s transfer deadline, Standard Sport has revealed.

The Bees would reportedly demand around £40m to sell Wissa before the window closes on 3 February, having rejected a £22m bid from Nottingham Forest last week.

Spurs are likely to focus on other targets for now, despite being linked with a move for the DR Congo international in recent days.

The Lilywhites are reportedly in talks to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and are prepared to spend £60m on the talented Frenchman to boost Ange Postecoglou’s depleted frontline.

Brentford Set Wissa’s Asking Price

Tottenham move ‘extremely unlikely’

According to Standard Sport, Brentford want to keep their attacking options intact before Monday’s deadline and are unlikely to sell Wissa at this stage.

While Forest were keen to sign the 28-year-old earlier this month and were prepared to offer him a significant pay rise, they have yet to meet Brentford’s £40m valuation.

The DR Congo international, praised as 'remarkable' by Thomas Frank, has been a key player for the Bees this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 20 Premier League games.

Although a January move appears unlikely, Brentford are reportedly braced for ‘serious interest’ in Wissa after the season, when he will enter the final 12 months of his contract – though the club hold an option to extend for another year.

Tottenham are preparing for a busy end to the January transfer window as they look to address their injury crisis up front, with Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson all unavailable.

The Lilywhites are in talks to sign Tel before the deadline but could face competition from multiple Premier League clubs, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all interested in the 19-year-old.

Yoane Wissa's Brentford Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 11 Assists 2 Expected goals 10.4 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,571

