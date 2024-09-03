Tottenham are interested in adding new England star Angel Gomes to their squad in 2025, and he could even be available on a free transfer according to HITC.

The Lilywhite made big moves in the transfer window to strengthen their midfield as they replaced the outgoing duo of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp with young talents Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall for Ange Postecoglou's squad.

But they also held an interest in former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher all summer, but couldn't agree a deal with the Blues before his eventual move to Atletico Madrid, which shows they weren't entirely satisfied with their options in the middle of the park ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Tottenham Eye Angel Gomes Move

Carrington graduate out of contract in 2025

That has seen them begin to look at the market for potential opportunities when the window re-opens in January 2025, and one name on their shortlist that has emerged is Lille star Angel Gomes.

The central midfielder, who came through the academy at Manchester United and is their youngest player since Duncan Edwards, has shone in France in recent seasons and recently earned his maiden call-up to the senior England national team under Lee Carsley.

And Spurs are interested in taking him back to the Premier League, with his contract situation meaning that there is an opportunity to explore. According to HITC the 24-year-old currently doesn't plan on renewing his contract with Lille, meaning he will be available to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1st for a summer move.

Most assists in Ligue 1 2023/24 Ousmane Dembele 9 Angel Gomes 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 8 Romain Del Castillo 8 Bradley Barcola 7 Kylian Mbappe 7

Alternatively, the Ligue 1 side could look to cash in on him in the winter window to ensure they get some cash and Tottenham could look to swoop, although they are anticipating plenty of competition for his signature after his recent England call-up.

Described as a 'deadly playmaker', Gomes can play as a number ten, an eight or deeper as a six, with his creativity and passing among his best attributes - with former manager Paulo Fonseca describing him as "the most intelligent player in the team".

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Angel Gomes was captain of the England Under-17 team that won the World Cup, including the likes of Phil Foden and Marc Guehi.

Related Fabrizio Romano Confirms Important Detail in Spurs Exit Deal for Lo Celso The north Londoners will receive a portion of any sell-on fee Real Betis receive for Lo Celso, per Fabrizio Romano.

Micky Van De Ven Withdraws From Netherlands Squad

Defender missed defeat to Newcastle

In a blow to Postecoglou's side, defender Micky Van de Ven has been forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad for the upcoming international games due to injury.

The centre-back missed the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle after suffering an injury against Everton, and will now miss the international clashes with Bosnia and Germany as he looks to recover.

Spurs will take on fierce rivals Arsenal in the north London derby when the Premier League returns on Sunday 15th September, and the 23-year-old niw faces a race against time to be available.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.