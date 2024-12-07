Kieran McKenna is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's list of candidates should they decide to part ways with Ange Postecoglou. The Northern Irish coach has earned massive plaudits after guiding Ipswich Town from EFL League One to the Premier League.

Postecoglou has come under pressure amid Spurs' inconsistent form that has them sitting 10th in the league. The Lilywhites beat Manchester City 4-0 but followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Fulham and a disappointing 1-0 loss away to Bournemouth.

FootballTransfers reports McKenna is the top contender to replace Postecoglou if the Australian tactician is sacked. He got into a furious bust-up with a supporter at the Vitality on Thursday and received boos from the visiting fans after a sixth league defeat.

McKenna's stock has grown in English football, and he knows Tottenham well after starting his journey towards first-team management with the north Londoners. He worked as a youth coach with the U18 team before leaving for Manchester United in 2016, where he formed part of Jose Mourinho's backroom team at Old Trafford.

Spurs could decide to part ways with Postecoglou if results don't improve by January, and McKenna is at the top of the Lilywhites' wishlist. He was linked with Chelsea and United in the summer but stayed put at Ipswich, signing a new four-year deal. It has been reported that Spurs are not looking to make a change imminently, however.

The Tractor Boys are in a relegation scrap and sit 18th after 14 games with just one win, coincidentally a 2-1 away win against Spurs last month. McKenna's brand of football is enticing as he emphasizes attacking play while wanting his team to be possession-based. Sir Alex Ferguson hailed last year's LMA Manager of the Year winner as an 'incredible young talent who had a great reputation at Manchester United'.

Kieran McKenna Ipswich Record Win-Loss Record 77-28 System 4-2-3-1 Achievements EFL Championship and League One Promotion

Kieran McKenna on Jose Mourinho's impact on his career amid Tottenham link

McKenna, 38, had caught Mourinho's eye while working with United's U18s, leading to the iconic Portuguese coach promoting him to first-team duties. This proved to be an important moment for the Northern Irishman as he edged towards his own managerial career.

The young Ipswich coach fondly reflected on his time working with the three-time Premier League title-winning coach. He said:

"It was a massive privilege to be honest. Obviously, the opportunity to work under Jose Mourinho, someone who is such an icon for all coaches of my generation, for him to have seen some value in my work and for him to want to take me as part of his staff team was a massive confidence boost and a massive opportunity. "I'm very grateful to him for that wonderful opportunity and I enjoyed the working relationship in that time."

McKenna left United in December 2021 and was appointed Ipswich manager in December 2021. He steered the Tractor Boys to Championship promotion in the 22/23 season with 98 points from 46 games. History was made again last season when the Suffolk outfit made it back-to-back promotions, finishing second with 96 points from 46 games.

Related Who is Ipswich Town Manager Kieran McKenna An in-depth look at Kieran McKenna's coaching career so far and his tactical approach at Ipswich Town.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 07/12/2024.