Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Lille and England midfielder Angel Gomes, with Newcastle, Liverpool, and Borussia Dortmund also eyeing the 24-year-old, according to The Sun.

A string of clubs are reportedly targeting the former Manchester United youngster, who starred in England’s win over Finland on Tuesday night as he made his full Three Lions debut.

According to a report, the playmaker's recent performances and his contract situation have seen a host of teams register their interest in a potential transfer for 2025, including several Premier League clubs looking to bring him back to the English top flight.

Gomes Eyes Premier League Return

After four seasons at Lille

According to The Sun, Gomes faces no shortage of suitors after his impressive England debut, with Tottenham, Newcastle, and Liverpool keen to bring the 24-year-old midfielder back to the Premier League.

Gomes joined Man United’s youth ranks in 2006 at just six years old, and swiftly progressed through the Red Devils' academy but had limited first-team opportunities before departing for Lille in 2020.

The impressive midfielder was handed his United debut on the final day of the 2016/17 season but made only nine further senior appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

Gomes, who was praised as "excellent" by England interim manager Lee Carsley, impressed during the 2023/24 campaign at Lille, helping the club finish fourth in the table and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three years.

The 24-year-old is not planning to renew his current deal at the end of the season and is expected to depart for a new challenge, with a return to the Premier League now on the cards.

Per the report, Newcastle are understood to be the club showing the most interest in Gomes at the moment and have earmarked the midfielder as their ‘top target’. The Magpies could even consider a January bid for Gomes, who has impressed in France in recent years, establishing himself as one of the most creative midfielders in Ligue 1.

Angel Gomes Lille Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 31 Assists 8 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.75 Progressive passes per 90 7.14 Pass accuracy % 89.4 Minutes played 2,585

Last season, only Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele registered more assists than Gomes’s eight in all of France’s top flight, as he finished level with Romain Del Castillo, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Reguilon Spurs Future Uncertain

‘At risk of being frozen out’

Tottenham outcast Sergio Reguilon is at risk of being frozen out of the first team after failing to secure a move away from the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have been eager to offload the 27-year-old left-back, who is in the final year of his contract, but have so far failed to find any potential buyers.

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford and was touted for a return to Old Trafford, as well as a move to Turkey, with both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce showing interest. However no move has materialised, and the Spaniard could now find himself frozen out of Ange Postecoglou's side for the rest of the year.

The left-back moved to Spurs from Real Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth up to £32million, making 67 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

