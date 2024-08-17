Tottenham Hotspur are yet to conclude the summer transfer window business after securing Wilson Odobert’s signature as, according to agent Paul O’Keefe, the club are hoping to sign a new defender and midfielder before the end of the month.

It’s been a busy period in Ange Postecoglou’s second summer in north London as they prepare for their Premier League curtain raiser against Leicester City on Monday 18 August, one in which they hope to emphatically win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Postecoglou has a 1.68 points per match rate across his 41-game tenure in charge of Tottenham.

They broke the bank for ex-Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, signed 18-year-old duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray to reinforce their options in the centre of the park, secured the signature of Min-Hyuk Yang and have welcomed Odobert too from Burnley.

Tottenham Look to Bolster Defence and Midfield

Locatelli of Juventus eyed as midfield reinforcement

Despite getting the aforementioned quintet of names, the north Londoners are still keen to end the summer transfer window on a positive note by adding a few more faces to the fold.

According to journalist O’Keefe, who answered a fan’s question on X (formerly Twitter), the midfield and back line are still areas in which Postecoglou and the club are keen to bolster.

From a midfield perspective, Juventus and Italy star Manuel Locatelli is being eyed, with Football Insider reporting that Tottenham are eager to secure his signature before the end of the trading period.

Despite the additions of Bergvall and Gray this summer, the report states that Tottenham’s higher-ups are looking to add a wealth of experience to their engine room in order to implement a level of control and poise.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are succession planning with them ‘eyeing a move’ for 18-year-old central midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, HITC have reported. While the 6ft 4in starlet would not be a nailed-on regular in senior proceedings, his talent and exuberance of youth would set the north London-based outfit up for the future.

Tottenham - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Lucas Bergvall Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray Leeds United Undisclosed Timo Werner RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £65m Wilson Odobert Burnley Undisclosed

In defence, Emerson Royal’s departure to AC Milan has left Postecoglou and co shortchanged in the right-back area and, as a result, they are reportedly ‘in talks’ with representatives of Monaco and Brazil ace Vanderson.

The Brazilian, according to journalist Bruno Andrade, will cost any potential suitor £34.27 million (€40m) this summer, with the French club eager to retain his services beyond this summer.

Tottenham Considering Another Forward Addition

Solanke expected to lead the line for Spurs this season

Despite O’Keefe revealing that Tottenham are strictly looking to bolster their defence and midfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that signing another forward could be on the cards for the north Londoners.

Solanke is expected to lead the line for the Greek-Australian custodian this term, coming off the back of his career-best return of 21 strikes and four assists in all competitions, but Romano has revealed that Tottenham will not shy away from adding extra firepower this summer.

Richarlison is the club’s current second choice to play in the centre forward berth, while skipper Son Heung-min – a winger by trade – also has the ability to perform in that role – but Postecoglou could sign an archetypal No.9 before the 30 August deadline.

