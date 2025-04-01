Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could oversee a double move for Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes in the summer transfer market, according to reports close to the club - with the duo having been Wolves' shining stars in what has otherwise been a dull and dark campaign in the west Midlands.

Cunha has scored almost half of Wolves' Premier League goals this season as they currently sit nine points clear of relegation, being their inspiration in attack with 17 goal contributions in just 26 appearances. That has tempted interest from elsewhere, but Tottenham transfer chief Johan Lange could steal a march in the race by adding another Wolves player to their ranks against the odds - with tenacious midfielder Gomes also being in their sights, potentially seeing two Brazil internationals move on their way down to the capital city.

Report: Tottenham Set Aside Over £100million for Cunha and Gomes

The duo have been in fine form for Brazil and Wolves recently

The report by The Boy Hotspur states that Tottenham are planning to set aside a budget of over £100million for Cunha and Gomes as they look to complete a potential double raid on Wolves.

Matheus Cunha's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =5th Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Match rating 7.36 1st

The former has been linked with a multitude of teams in the Premier League, including Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, who are thought to be considering the 'exceptional' Brazilian as a potential alternative to their other striking targets. But Spurs, who have made a name for becoming a proficient attacking outfit under Postecoglou, could join the list of interested teams - and that may come in the form of a double swoop for both Cunha and Gomes.

Cunha's release clause currently stands at £62.5million, after he signed a new deal shortly before the February transfer window slammed shut. That would mean Gomes - also deemed 'exceptional' - could cost at least £40million - though reports earlier in the campaign suggested that the Wolves star could even move on for a fee of £50million, taking Tottenham's potential spending to over £110million for the Molineux duo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha finally scored his first goal for Brazil in the international break, notching against Argentina.

It's no secret that a central midfielder could be needed in north London, though with an array of attacking talent, it remains to be seen if Postecoglou will force a deal through for Cunha - especially if Tottenham don't qualify for European football.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-04-25.