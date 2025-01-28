Tottenham Hotspur have their sights set on a late transfer window move for Lorient’s teenage starlet Eli Junior Kroupi, according to Football Insider.

So far this month Spurs have signed just one player. Goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky joined from Slavia Prague to provide cover for Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, who have both suffered with injuries and time on the sidelines this season. Young winger Min-hyeok Yang has also arrived, though that was a deal negotiated in the summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have slipped to 15th in the Premier League with just seven wins all season, in a campaign that has been littered with injury problems for the north London side. Although they are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a one-goal advantage for their upcoming second leg against Liverpool, pressure is increasing on Postecoglou.

Spurs may move for Kroupi

Not the only team to show interest in the youngster

A forward, Kroupi has been playing since 2023 and is still just 18 years of age. Lorient are pushing for an immediate return to Ligue 1 after their relegation last term and currently sit at the top of the table in the French second tier.

Kroupi has played a massive role in that, netting eight goals and notching two assists in 16 Ligue 2 matches. Labelled as 'one of the most exciting talents in France', it is understandable as to why Koupi has so many teams in the race for his signature and why Lorient value him at around £30m.

Eli Junior Kroupi Career Stats for FC Lorient Appearances 50 Goals 14 Assists 5

Football Insider reported that RB Leipzig, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all at least shown interest in the forward. For Spurs, Kroupi would fit the mold of the signings they have made in recent years, a young, promising talent with infinite space to grow.

The north London club have shown, through the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray, that they can not only convince young talents to join them, but will reward them with minutes if they are good enough as players.

Chelsea are also reportedly in the race for Kroupi, but the French star may see a clearer pathway to first-team football with Spurs.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)