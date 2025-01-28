Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring the services of Southampton sensation Tyler Dibling, but would have to part with £50 million to secure the deal, according to TBR Football.

In a season ravaged by injuries, Spurs find themselves 15th in the Premier League table. Pressure is mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou, despite the Australian having guided Spurs to the Carabao Cup semi-finals as the orth London side desperately seek a major trophy, having not won one since 2008.

It is evident that Spurs need signings having only recruited Antonin Kinsky this month, while numerous players throughout the squad have been forced to sit on the sidelines through injury over the campaign.

Dibling on Spurs’ radar

Southampton are in no rush to sell the talent

It is unsurprising that numerous teams have been reported to hold an interest in signing Dibling, who has been described as "special", and Spurs are no different. It is believed, though, that the Saints would demand £50 million for Dibling, given they are in no rush to sell. Were that fee met, it would make Dibling the most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

Spurs do not have such money to spend in the winter window, according to TBR Football. As such, it is believed that the north Londoners would look to sign Dibling on an initial loan until the end of the season before paying Southampton that £50million fee in the coming summer.

Tyler Dibling Premier League Stats 24/25 Appearances 20 Minutes played 1,231' Goals 2

In a miserable season for Southampton, teenager Tyler Dibling has been one of very few shining lights, perhaps their only one. The winger, who is also comfortable playing as a number 10, has showcased an immense level of talent and even more potential throughout the campaign.

Dibling would be a great acquisition for Spurs, were they able to get a deal over the line. While it appears unlikely, fans can take comfort in the assumption that the team are looking to bolster their ranks prior to the window closing.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/01/2025.