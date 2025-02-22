Tottenham Hotspur are among a number of clubs that are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Lilywhites are keen to strengthen their squad this summer after a troubling season which has seen them battling in the bottom half of the table, but manager Ange Postecoglou has retained backing from those above him.

One position they could look to strengthen is their attack and after GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that the England Under-21 star is a prime target, their interest has now been discussed in greater detail in Germany.

Tottenham Hotspur to Splash the Cash on Jamie Gittens

Jamie Gittens Would Improve Tottenham's Wide Options

While speaking on Sport BILD's YouTube channel, Falk revealed Spurs could even bid as much as €100 million for the Englishman, which isn't considered to be an unrealistic figure.

“Dortmund crashed in the league, the Champions League is getting further and further away, and with that the income from the Champions League next season. They have to win it to be in it again. "If they miss out, they’ll have to sell players and Gittens is highly regarded. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be offering €100m. You have to say that would be nice money. “Hans-Joachim Watzke recently admitted that they will have to sell one or two players if they miss out on the Champions League. So, a transfer for Gittens could happen. “The English have the money; they have the TV contracts. Bayern Munich won’t pay this summer, and they could have him with that. But yes, Tottenham I think they’ll bet big.”

In what has been a terrible showing by Dortmund, at least Gittens has been a shining light. The explosive left-winger has netted 11 times in 32 Bundesliga and Champions League matches combined, along with four assists, seeing him described as 'one of the best dribblers in Europe'.

Stats Output Percentile Ranking Appearances 34 N/A Goals 11 N/A Assists 4 N/A Successful Take-Ons Per 90 4 99th Percentile Progressive Carries Per 90 6.10 94th Percentile Goal-Creating Actions Per 90 0.51 58th Percentile

Percentile Ranking = Stats compared to positional peers in Europe's big five leagues from the last 365 days.

It's been obvious for a few years that Gittens has had the pedigree to be a great footballer. It was just about honing his explosivity and tricks and making him more disciplined and composed. He has certainly done that this season; it's just unfortunate it won't count for much as Dortmund as a team have struggled.

Tottenham would love a player like Gittens in their squad because he can drive the team forward and make them very dangerous on the counterattack. They already have that option down the right with Brennan Johnson, and Gittens would give them the same sort of threat down the left.

All stats taken from FBref - Correct as of 22/02/25

Related Exclusive: Tottenham Decide £83m Winger is 'Prime Target' for Summer Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating a move for Jamie Gittens as they make early preparations for the transfer window reopening

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.