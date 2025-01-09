Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could make a surprise move for young Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson in the January transfer window, according to reports - with the talented Seagulls striker having suffered a lack of game time in the Premier League this season.

There is no doubting Ferguson's potential, and any player who has only just turned 20 years of age having 13 Premier League goals to his name is quite the feat. But there is little to suggest that his lack of game time will improve on the south coast and, as a result, Ferguson may need to leave for the good of his career, which Tottenham gaffer Postecoglou could look to facilitate.

Report: Tottenham 'Monitoring' Evan Ferguson Transfer

The Irishman is on their list of potential strikers to bring to north London

The report from TEAMtalk states that Tottenham are monitoring Ferguson ahead of a potential move, with the Irishman potentially set to leave Brighton this month. Sources state that, although he is not their top target, he is one to watch in the January transfer window - especially if a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani does not come to fruition.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =15th Goals 1 =9th Key Passes Per Game 0.3 =21st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 =19th Shots Per Game 0.6 17th Match rating 6.18 27th

Ferguson was billed as one of the Premier League's best young strikers when he burst onto the scene at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi, scoring 15 goals in his first two top-flight seasons as a teenager - being called 'explosive' by Chris Sutton. However, Fabian Hurzeler does not favour the star, instead preferring Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter as his attacking contingent which has seen Ferguson start just twice in the top-flight this term.

The young Irish international was even billed as an alternative for Manchester United after they missed out on a move for former Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer - and so the similarities are there in terms of playing style and stature if Postecoglou does want to make a move for the youngster in the winter window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals in 18 caps for Republic of Ireland.

Various reports have stated that Brighton would be open to a loan move in a bid to increase Ferguson's playing time, but with Dominic Solanke in fine form in north London, Ferguson's playing time would potentially be limited if he was to make the move to the capital.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-01-25.

