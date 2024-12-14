Tottenham are interested in Fulham manager Marco Silva should they decide to sack Ange Postecoglou, according to Miguel Delaney.

The Lilywhites boss has come under big pressure for his job from the fan base after a five-game winless run in recent weeks, with the team blowing a 2-0 lead at home to Chelsea before a 4-3 defeat while they failed to beat Scottish outfit Rangers in the Europa League this week also.

And while writing in his Reading the Game newsletter for The Independent, journalist Delaney claims that the north London outfit are "known to have been looking at Marco Silva" as a potential replacement should the Australian find himself out on his ear any time soon.

"Speculation is now swirling around Ange Postecoglou. Spurs are known to have been looking at Marco Silva... Daniel Levy however, is also aware of wider fan sentiment. There are issues with Postecoglou's coaching but supporters generally want to try something different and persist."

Silva, described as "exceptional" aided his cause by masterminding a fine performance at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as Fulham twice took the lead but ultimately were held to a 2-2 draw by ten-man Liverpool following Andy Robertson's first-half red card.

The Cottagers are currently sitting in ninth place in the league table but claimed a draw against Arsenal and Tottenham, have beaten Newcastle and suffered narrow and unfortunate defeats against both Manchester United and Manchester City this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva has won 70 of his 158 games in charge of Fulham.

Postecoglou's Job Safe for Now

Daniel Levy backing him to turn things around

While Tottenham's results have been poor in recent weeks especially, there is an acceptance that Postecoglou's job is safe currently in North London.

The former Celtic man is adamant about changing the mentality at the club, with Spurs trophyless since 2008 and Delaney claims in his column that club chairman Daniel Levy is aware of the wider fan sentiment that they want to keep him around and try something different, rather than sacking a manager mid-season like they have done so many times in the past.

Spurs will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday evening against basement club Southampton at St Mary's, but another performance like those in recent weeks is likely to attract more criticism from the fan base and could leave everyone involved in a difficult situation.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.