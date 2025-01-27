Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering appointing former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag if they decide to sack Ange Postecoglou, according to Fichajes.

Spurs slumped to another Premier League defeat at home to Leicester City on Sunday and remain 15th in the table, piling even more pressure on the Australian manager.

Winless in his last seven, Postecoglou has been heavily linked with the sack in North London, though no decision has been made as the Lilywhites remain focused on strengthening their squad in the final week of the January transfer window.

If they do opt for a managerial change, Fichajes suggests that a familiar name could return to the Premier League with Spurs.

Tottenham ‘Consider’ Appointing Ten Hag

After a dire run under Postecoglou

According to Fichajes, the defeat against Leicester has prompted the Tottenham board to seriously consider replacements for Postecoglou, who has reportedly been told his job is 'in jeopardy'.

Ten Hag is reportedly among the shortlist of candidates being considered, though the club have yet to decide if a change in the dugout is necessary.

The Dutchman was sacked as United manager in October after a poor start to the season, securing just four wins in 14 matches across all competitions and only three in the Premier League.

The 54-year-old has recently been linked with a return to management and was named as a possible candidate for Borussia Dortmund, who parted ways with Nuri Sahin after just six months.

Tottenham are anticipating a busy end to the January transfer window and are reportedly ‘working privately’ on signing a new forward after injuries to Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson further depleted their frontline.

Spurs have yet to sign any outfield players this month, having only brought in promising goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 13 Goals scored 46 Goals conceded 37 Points per game 1.04

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.