Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a keen eye on Edin Terzic to become their new boss in north London, should they decide to sack Australian gaffer Ange Postecoglou at any part of the season - with TEAMtalk stating that the German is a name 'appreciated' by Daniel Levy, should the Englishman decide to part ways with the former Celtic gaffer.

Tottenham lost at local rivals Arsenal on Wednesday evening to record their eleventh loss in the Premier League this season, sitting just eight points clear of relegation after 21 games of the season - and European football is looking all but a pipedream for next season at this current rate. It's seen Postecoglou scorned, with only the bottom three having lost more games this season, and Terzic could be a name that replaces him should Levy give him the boot.

Report: Edin Terzic 'Appreciated' by Tottenham Hotspur

The German could be a name to replace Postecoglou if he's given the sack

The report from TEAMtalk states that although Postecoglou retains the backing of the Tottenham board, they are looking at managerial targets as part of standard succession planning.

Tottenham's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 7 =10th Losses 11 17th Shots Taken Per Game 14.6 6th Shots Conceded Per Game 12.5 12th Goals scored 43 2nd

The north London outfit have plans in place for all scenarios on both players and manager, but in the event that Postecoglou is axed, one of those names that could replace him is Terzic.

TEAMtalk sources state that the former Borussia Dortmund boss is 'appreciated' by Spurs, and he is someone that they could opt for if the second half of the campaign goes against Postecoglou, who is on a rotten run in the Premier League.

Terzic, who was linked with the West Ham United role when Julen Lopetegui was struggling, left Dortmund last summer despite taking them to the Champions League final - and so it appears that the 'incredible' boss is ready for a new challenge, despite Graham Potter being the man appointed to the Hammers helm. The report further states that Terzic would be interested in joining a Premier League club for his next role, having only managed the Bundesliga giants, albeit in two separate spells.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 36 of his 73 games at Tottenham Hotspur.

Terzic would be on Tottenham's radar if they did move to sack Postecoglou, though he is in no danger for now - with the club keen to back him in the January transfer window to avenge their injury crisis and fire them into the top half of the Premier League table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-01-25.

