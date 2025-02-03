Tottenham Hotspur are showing late interest in AC Milan forward Noah Okafor, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness.

The Lilywhites remain in the market for a forward in the final hours of the transfer window and have reportedly made contact over Okafor’s availability.

Spurs were linked with the Swiss forward earlier in January and are now among two Premier League clubs monitoring him, along with West Ham United.

Tottenham have failed to land Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who rejected a move to North London last week, and are now looking at alternative options, including Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey.

Tottenham Interested in Noah Okafor

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, both Tottenham and West Ham have re-entered the race for Okafor in recent hours and have made contact over a potential deadline-day move.

The Swiss international - who has been described as 'magnificent' - has struggled for regular minutes at San Siro this season, making just six starts in all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists in 558 minutes.

He was close to joining RB Leipzig earlier in the window but failed his medical and returned to AC Milan’s squad to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last week.

Tottenham are believed to be targeting a forward after injuries to Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert depleted their frontline.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham 'Pushing' to Sign 'Monster' Defender on Deadline Day According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign another defender on deadline day in the form of Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.