Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and could move to sign him before the transfer deadline, according to the Daily Mail.

Club record signing Dominic Solanke has missed the past few weeks due to a knee injury, while his support options of Richarlison and Timo Werner have also been absent from the team for large portions of the season, again due to injury.

As such, there is a desperation amongst fans for further reinforcements in attack and Spurs still have time before the deadline, with Rashford someone they are looking at.

Spurs ready to sign Rashford

They are not the only interested party

It is apparent that Marcus Rashford has a bleak future at Manchester United. The forward has not featured in any matches since being dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby last month, with new manager Ruben Amorim having publicly criticised a perceived poor attitude from the England international.

A loan exit is expected to happen before the transfer deadline on February 3, and while GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he is hoping for a move to Barcelona right now that isn't in the pipeline.

Marcus Rashford 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 15 4 1 Europa League 6 1 1 Carabao Cup 2 2 1 Community Shield 1 0 0

Tottenham have asked to be kept informed of his situation and while they look to make a couple of signings before the deadline, a forward is seen as a priority and the England international, who has been described as "world-class" previously, could be an ideal target.

Rashford is currently earning around £350,000-per-week at Old Trafford and those wages have so far been a stumbling block to any deal, with Man Utd wanting the majority of that covered by whichever club he joins. As such, it could prove to be a coup for Spurs if they can hammer out a deal for Rashford and he can recapture some of his form.

