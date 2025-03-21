Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

The Lilywhites are reportedly among several Premier League clubs that have scouted the German international, who has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga.

Only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick have outscored Burkardt in the league this term, with the striker netting 15 goals in just 22 appearances to help Mainz sit third in the table.

Tottenham Eyeing Jonathan Burkardt

Among Premier League sides keen on the 24-year-old

Tottenham invested significantly in their frontline last summer, signing Dominic Solanke for a club-record £65m, along with promising starlet Wilson Odobert for another £30m.

However, the two forwards have combined for just seven Premier League goals this season and have endured injury-hit campaigns, making another striker a necessity for Ange Postecoglou this summer.

According to Bailey, Tottenham see Burkardt as someone who could compete with Solanke for a starting place next season, though they face competition from several Premier League clubs for the 24-year-old.

Brighton, West Ham and even Manchester United have reportedly scouted the German international this season, while Mainz remain in a strong negotiating position.

Burkardt, praised as a ‘machine’, has over two years remaining on his contract, which expires in June 2026, after signing a new extension last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Burkardt has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances for Mainz this season.

Tottenham are at risk of finishing outside the Premier League top 10 for the first time since the 2007/08 season, as they sit 14th in the table with nine games remaining.

The Lilywhites next face Chelsea away from home after the international break.

Jonathan Burkardt's Mainz Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 22 Goals 15 Assists 2 Expected goals 10.9 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,513

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-03-25.