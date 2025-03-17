Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Benjamin Cremaschi, who has caught the eye with impressive displays at DRV PNK Stadium, as per TBR Football.

Cremaschi, 20, stepped up to the Herons' senior team in 2022 and has been a gem the Miami Academy can tout as a homegrown talent. Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are the club's high-profile stars, but the Miami-born midfielder is excelling and has already earned two caps for Mauricio Pochettino's USA Men's National Team.

The American youngster, born to Argentinian parents, has been hailed as 'the prince of Messi's Miami' project because of his adaptability in midfield. He is great at linking up with strikers, which could be a trait Ange Postecoglou wants to bring to North London with James Maddison, 28, not getting any younger.

Tottenham Eye Cremaschi

Messi is a big fan of the Spurs target

Tottenham are one of several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Cremaschi, with Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion also in the mix. He has two years left on his contract and the Herons won't make it easy for Spurs or others to prise their youngster away from Florida.

Messi has grown to 'love' the versatile midfielder and his box-to-box qualities were talked up by MLS expert Matt Doyle, per Inter Miami News. He usually operates as an 'all-action' central midfielder but has occasionally put in shifts out on the right.

Benjamin Cremaschi Stats (MLS 2024) Appearances 25 Goals 4 Assists 1 Key passes per game 0.6 Balls recovered per game 3.5 Successful dribbles 0.6 (40%) Ground duels won 2.1 (43%) Aerial duels win 0.3 (31%)

Spurs are building a youth-based squad, which was reflected in January with deals for Mathys Tel, 19, and Antonin Kinsky, 22. Postecoglou hasn't hesitated to turn to youngsters this season, with Mikey Moore, 17, and Will Lankshear, 19, used by the Australian tactician.

Postecoglou's trust in youth could be persuasive if they were to make a concrete move for Cremaschi, who looks bound for a move to Europe with each passing season at DRV PNK. He also caught the eye representing the US Olympic Squad during last summer's Olympics in Paris.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/03/2025.

