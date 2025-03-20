Tottenham Hotspur could look to add one of England's most-hyped youngsters to their squad in the coming summer transfer window, according to reports - with Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham in Ange Postecoglou's sights ahead of a potential move to the capital after a stellar campaign in the north-east.

Tottenham have already added an array of young talent to their squad in recent times, with the club looking to their future. However, Bellingham could be the next in that conveyor belt, with a potential move to the Premier League being deemed as 'an avenue to explore' for Postecoglou, as they aim to get back into the European places next season.

Report: Tottenham 'The Club to Watch' in Jobe Bellingham Saga

The north London outfit already have plenty of young talent but they could add to that

The report by TEAMtalk states that Bellingham has several Premier League clubs who are considering a move for his services in the summer transfer window - with the youngster having a 'strong chance' of playing in the Premier League next season.

Jobe Bellingham's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 =6th Goals 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =5th Shots Per Game 1.4 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =7th Match rating 7.00 5th

Tottenham are one of those sides, with scouts from the north London outfit having been 'present' to watch the £20m-rated England youngster turnout for the Black Cats in the Championship this season. It's thought that Spurs are the club to watch if the door opens to a potential move - especially with Postecoglou having made a conscious effort to add youth to their midfield ranks in recent months.

Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have already made their way into the first-team this season, with the former performing in a plethora of positions including centre-back amid Spurs' injury crisis, whilst Bergvall has fit seamlessly into their midfield ranks with a number of impressive performances.

The Sunderland midfielder, younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude, has played a huge role for Sunderland this season with the Black Cats already looking set to wrap up a play-off space in the Championship, and he's been labelled a 'freak' by teammate Dan Neil for his efforts this season - but if they don't go up, they'll have to fight off interest in their midfield star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jobe Bellingham has made 28 youth caps England youth level, scoring twice.

Sunderland won't engage in any transfer gossip at this point in the season as they aim to keep their stars in the mental frame for a potential promotion, and they are in a strong negotiating position given that Bellingham has three years left on his contract.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-03-25.

