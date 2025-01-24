Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Tyler Dibling but will have to fork out over £55 million for the Southampton starlet, according to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas.

Dibling has been one positive in a season to forget for the Saints amid a breakout campaign at St Mary's. The 18-year-old right-winger has established himself as one of English football's most exciting attacking prospects.

The Exeter-born youngster has bagged two goals in 20 league games and hasn't been fazed by the pressure of Premier League football. He is on the lips of fans around the country, and a big-money move could be in the offing amid the likelihood of his current club's relegation.

Tyler Dibling Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.7 Accurate Crosses 0.3 (27%) Successful Dribbles 1.4 (47%) Ground Duels Won 4.3 (48%)

Tottenham Interested In Southampton Rising Star Dibling

The Saints Want At Least £55M

Tottenham are eyeing Dibling and could pounce for the two-cap England U21 international. Ange Postecoglou is crying out for more attacking options amid an injury crisis that has put him under increasing pressure. Dibling is predominantly a right-winger but can play in attacking midfield and a striker role.

Speculation is growing over Richarlison's future despite the Brazilian forward recently returning from injury. He reportedly desires a Saudi Pro League move amid a frustrating spell since arriving from Everton. Daniel Levy was eyeing versatile frontman Randal Kolo Muani before the Paris Saint-Germain forward opted to join Juventus on loan.

Tottenham face competition from Aston Villa and Chelsea, which could prove problematic. Postecoglou's men are 15th in the league, while the Villans and the Blues are in a top-four race.

Thomas said regarding interest in Dibling on his X account:

"Southampton would not entertain offers of any less than £55m at least for Tyler Dibling this month; as Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham all continue to monitor the 18yo's progress."

Southampton's £55 million valuation of Dibling may seem steep given he only made his senior debut in January 2024, aged 17. But he's been the Saints' standout performer on their return to the Premier League and looks the real deal, playing with maturity beyond his years.

Dibling has over two years on his contract, and Spurs may view him as a potential signing who can help in the present and the long term. The North Londoners pulled off a similar deal last summer when signing Archie Gray from Leeds United for around £30 million. The versatile 18-year-old has made 27 appearances across competitions.

