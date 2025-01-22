Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha as the Brazilian stalls on signing a new contract, according to The Daily Mail

Cunha, 25, is one of the Premier League's in-form attackers and has flourished on the left of Wolves' attack, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 21 league games this season. The former Atletico Madrid forward looked likely to extend his stay at Molineux, but he hasn't put pen to paper yet.

Ange Postecoglou is feeling the heat at Spurs amid their disappointing campaign, with a 3-2 defeat to Everton last time out his side's 12th defeat in the league, leaving them sitting 15th.

Postecoglou was without Dominic Solanke for the loss at Goodison Park after the English forward suffered a knee injury in training, and their £65million signing faces weeks on the sidelines.

Tottenham Keen On Wolves' Cunha

The Brazilian Is In-Demand

Tottenham are one of several Premier League clubs interested in Cunha, according to reports. They face competition from top-four challengers Arsenal, Chelsea and high-flying Nottingham Forest for the 11-cap Brazil international.

Cunha has been vital for Wolves this season, and they will be eager to keep hold of him with some believing he 'walks into every Premier League XI'. They are in the midst of a relegation battle and need as much firepower as possible to ensure they remain in the top flight.

There was tension between the versatile attacker and manager Vitor Pereira after a 3-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday night. The Portuguese coach 'didn't like his body language' after he displayed frustration at Stamford Bridge, and that has led to some speculation he could move on before the February 3rd deadline.

Matheus Cunha Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 10 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 11 Successful Dribbles 1.9 (52%) Ground Duels Won 5.1 (49%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (32%)

Cunha has just over two years left on his contract, but a January exit is possible because he's reportedly 'unlikely' to sign an extension.

After missing out on a move for Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus, Cunha could be the perfect alternative to slot in across the forward line and give Spurs added firepower in the second half of the season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/01/2025.

