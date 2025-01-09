Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of Jobe Bellingham but likely won't move for Sunderland's in-demand midfield gem this month, as per TEAMtalk.

Ange Postecoglou has already been backed in the January transfer window with the much-needed arrival of Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague for around £12.5 million. The Lilywhites' business doesn't stop there, and they are expected to bolster their defence and attack.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are sidelined with injuries, a real nuisance for Postecoglou. The Australian coach has been forced to move 18-year-old summer signing Archie Gray into a makeshift centre-back role.

Dominic Solanke has spearheaded Tottenham's attack well since joining from Bournemouth for £65 million last summer. But the 27-year-old could do with rotating.

The North London giants are pursuing Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani. GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the out-of-favour French striker also wants to make the move. This will likely be a loan move which allows Spurs to strengthen in other areas.

Tottenham Fans of Jobe Bellingham

A move for the youngster is not a priority

A new central midfielder isn't at the top of Tottenham's agenda this month, and they reportedly feel they are well-stocked in the position. This means a move for Bellingham, who has been described as 'unreal' and a "freak of nature", is more likely to come next summer if the Sunderland starlet is still with the Black Cats.

Bellingham is highly sought-after, with Spurs' London rivals Arsenal also eyeing the two-cap England U21 international. The Gunners' scouting team have reportedly been watching him in action this season.

Crystal Palace appear to be at the front of the queue for Bellingham and are reportedly prepared to offer £20 million for the English youngster. He has also received interest from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, two clubs who signed his older brother Jude.

Jobe Bellingham EFL Championship 2024-25 Stats Appearances 23 Goals 4 Expected Goals (xG) 1.83 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 1.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 32.8 (86%) Accurate Long Balls 1.7 (63%) Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Tackles Per Game 2.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.9 Successful Dribbles 0.9 (58%) Ground Duels Won 4.5 (53%) Aerial Duels Won 2.0 (48%)

The Stourbridge-born teenager has been a standout performer for Sunderland this season in their push for Premier League promotion. He's registered four goals and three assists in 23 EFL Championship games. A box-to-box midfielder, he boasts physicality and exciting technical ability.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 09/01/2025.

Related Tottenham Eyeing Deal for ‘Explosive’ Striker Alongside Kolo Muani Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new striker and that could come in the former of a top Premier League youngster

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox