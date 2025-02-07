Tottenham Hotspur are among a host of Premier League clubs with a long-standing admiration for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to The Athletic.

Spurs, along with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, are reportedly keen on the 22-year-old, who is now ‘more open’ to a summer move to England.

Per the report, Williams wanted to join Barcelona last year, but a move to Camp Nou now appears unlikely given Raphinha and Lamine Yamal's current form.

As a result, the Spaniard may now be tempted by offers from England’s biggest clubs, who would likely need to pay his release clause, set at around €60m (£50m).

Tottenham Eyeing Nico Williams

Among Premier League clubs keen

Tottenham’s recent transfer activity suggests they could be well-placed to trigger Williams’ release clause after the season.

The Lilywhites broke their transfer record last summer to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth in a £65m deal, while they also brought in Mathys Tel on loan in January.

Spurs will have the option to make Tel’s move permanent in the summer for £50m – a similar fee to what Williams could cost.

The Euro 2024 winner has been a key player for Bilbao this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams ranks third in minutes played among all Bilbao players this season, behind his brother Inaki and centre-back Dani Vivian.

Praised as 'absolutely frightening' by John Bennett, the 22-year-old is now in his fourth senior season at the Basque club, having broken into the first team in 2021/22.

Williams, who could reportedly demand wages of £300,000 per week, finished joint-first among La Liga’s top assisters last term, recording 14 goal involvements in 31 games.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,417

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.