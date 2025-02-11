Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, according to AS.

Spurs are said to be following the 25-year-old’s development at Molineux ‘very closely’ as he could leave Wolves after the season despite recently signing a new contract.

Cunha reportedly has a release clause set at £62.5m, which will become active in the summer, although it could potentially be negotiated down if serious interest emerges.

The Brazilian forward was linked with a January move to several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, who remain attentive to his situation in the West Midlands.

Tottenham Eyeing Matheus Cunha

Despite his new Molineux deal

According to AS, Cunha’s renewal until June 2029 does not rule out a potential departure in the coming months, with several Premier League sides monitoring his situation.

While Wolves were reluctant to part ways with the Brazilian mid-season amid their ongoing relegation battle, they could be open to offers at the end of the campaign.

Cunha, praised as 'one of the best forwards in the Premier League' by WT Analysis, has been Wolves’ top scorer this term, netting 12 goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha went goalless in the Premier League in January before finally finding the net on February 1 in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Tottenham were one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League during the January transfer window, welcoming three signings in Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso, and Mathys Tel to boost their injury-hit squad.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a difficult run of results lately, winning just three of their last seven games.

They sit 14th in the Premier League heading into their home clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 11 Assists 4 Expected goals 5.2 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 1,875

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Postecoglou Sack Update After Aston Villa v Tottenham GIVEMESPORT senior reporter Fabrizio Romano shares updates coming out of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-02-25.