Tottenham are eyeing a potential move to sign Sam Johnstone from Wolves this month after he was told he can leave the club, according to Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites are in the midst of a huge defensive crisis currently with manager Ange Postecoglou unable to call upon first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as well as defenders Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie, who has recently been ruled out for up to ten weeks with a hamstring injury.

But the goalkeeper position has been a major issue with Fraser Forster struggling for form since stepping into the number one spot, and Spurs could now look to the transfer market to strengthen the position for the second half of the season.

Tottenham Eyeing Sam Johnstone

England international can leave Molineux

Johnstone only made the move to Wolves in the summer in a £10m deal from Crystal Palace, with Gary O'Neil looking to strengthen the position as Jose Sa was lined up for a move to Saudi Arabia.

But that never materialised and despite starting the season as first-choice, an injury and some poor results saw Sa claim back the number one jersey before O'Neil was sacked and new manager Vitor Pereira has opted for his fellow countryman in all three games he's taken charge of so far - leaving Johnstone on the bench.

Now journalist Bailey has revealed that the 31-year-old can leave Molineux during the January transfer window, and Tottenham are considering making a move to bring him to north London.

Sam Johnstone Wolves Statistics 2024/25 Games 7 Goals conceded 17 Clean sheets 0 Saves made 23 Save percentage 61.5%

One issue that Spurs could find in a deal is that Johnstone, who has been described as "outstanding" in the past, clearly isn't interested in being a number two at this stage in his career, as he has looked to move on at the first opportunity twice in the last six months.

Postecoglou has made it very clear that Vicario is his number one and once he recovers from his ankle injury he will come back into the team, and the manager also confirmed when Vicario's injury happened that he wouldn't enter the market for a new goalkeeper. But while poor form recently may have changed that viewpoint, it remains to be seen if a deal for Johnstone is plausible.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 02/01/2025.