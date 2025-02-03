Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to chase Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling amid the loan arrival of Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, as per The Guardian.

Spurs convinced Tel, 19, to make a U-turn over his decision to snub a move to North London earlier in the window, and the French attacker is now joining the club on loan rather than in an initially turned down £50 million deal. He is a key acquisition for Ange Postecoglou, who has been looking for a versatile forward who can give his side more options in attack.

Dibling, 18, has also been on the Lilywhites' radar, and the Saints' winger remains a target despite a loan agreement being reached between the Premier League giants and Tel. He has starred at St Mary's this season and has been one of a few positives for the South Coast outfit amid the looming threat of relegation.

Tottenham Target Dibling

The Saints Youngster Is Also Wanted In The Bundesliga

Tottenham are still eyeing Dibling, although they face competition from Bundesliga clubs for the two-cap England U21 international, with over two years left on his contract. GIVEMESPORT sources indicated earlier in the window that Daniel Levy was driving their pursuit of the in-demand right-winger who ex-Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy thinks is 'phenomenal'.

Southampton are thought to value Dibling at £55 million, which makes a move on deadline day unlikely, although a summer transfer is expected, mainly if Ivan Juric's Saints are relegated. The race for the young English wonderkind is becoming increasingly longer, with Manchester United thought to have set their sights on him in light of talk of an Alejandro Garnacho departure.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox