Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in Monaco striker Breel Embolo before the transfer deadline, who could be on the move in the coming days, according to L'Equipe.

So far in this window, Spurs have added just one player, goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, to their ranks, to offer cover to both Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, who have suffered with injuries this season.

Club record signing Dominic Solanke has spent the last few weeks on the sidelines with a knee problem, while Richarlison has struggled for fitness throughout large portions of the season. As such, it appears that Spurs may have a striker lined up as a target before the February deadline.

Embolo a target for Spurs

Monaco striker is liked by numerous teams

Embolo is nearing the final year of his contract with Monaco, who he has played for since 2022.

A brilliant player in build-up for Adi Hutter’s side, the Swiss international is one of four strikers currently on Monaco’s books. The club recently signed Mika Biereth from Sturm Graz, ex-Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is due to return to fitness in the coming weeks and young George Ilenikhena will need minutes to further develop.

Such a stock of strikers makes it likely that at least one will depart, that one being Embolo. The forward has struggled for goals this season which, combined with his contract situation, may mean that Monaco, who sit third in Ligue 1, will look to move him on before the transfer window closes.

Breel Embolo 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Ligue 1 16 4 2 Champions League 7 1 2 Coupe de France 2 0 1 Trophee des Champions 1 0 0

It is believed that Monaco value Embolo at around £17million, a price tag that has reportedly put Serie A side Como, another interested team, off pursuing a deal for the attacker.

Embolo, labelled as ‘special’ by journalist Jerry Takou, would bring much-needed depth to Spurs’ forward line and as a player that will soon turn 28, he represents an experienced figure that will be entering his prime years.

It has been a torrid season for the north London club, who sit 15th in the Premier League having won just seven games from 23. Ange Postecoglou has guided his team to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, but an injury-ravaged campaign and lack of depth has contributed to his side’s woeful form.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 29/01/2025)