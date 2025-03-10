Tottenham Hotspur are considering Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi as a potential candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou this summer, according to TuttoSport.

The Lilywhites are reportedly keeping a close eye on the Italian tactician, who has just over 15 months left on his San Siro contract, expiring in June 2026.

Tottenham were linked with a move for Inzaghi earlier this year, but Fabrizio Romano dismissed any rumours by revealing that Inter are keen to tie the Italian to a new deal.

Inzaghi has previously said that he is intrigued by the Premier League, having spent his entire playing and managerial career in Italy.

Tottenham Keen on Simone Inzaghi

His Inter Milan contract expires next year

According to TuttoSport, Inzaghi has never shown clear signs of leaving Inter and could put an end to speculation over his future by signing a new deal with the Nerazzurri.

The 48-year-old manager, praised as 'one of the best coaches in Europe', has been with Inter since July 2021 and is now aiming for back-to-back Serie A titles, with the club sitting first in the league with 10 games to go.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inzaghi has won 132 of his 199 games in charge of Inter, averaging 2.17 points per game.

Tottenham have endured a difficult second season under Postecoglou and are just 13th in the Premier League table and 13 points off fifth, where they finished last term.

The Lilywhites’ season now hinges on their performance in the Europa League, as it remains their only pathway to continental competitions after crashing out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last month.

Spurs need to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they would face the winner of Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Wins 10 Draws 4 Losses 14 Goals scored 55 Goals conceded 41 Points per game 1.21

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-03-25.