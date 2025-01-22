Tottenham Hotspur have identified former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic as a potential candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou, according to TEAMtalk.

The 42-year-old is one of the coaches on Tottenham’s radar and is reportedly very appealing to the club after guiding Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2023/24.

Terzic is reportedly interested in joining a Premier League club for his next role, having spent most of his coaching career in the Bundesliga, and is now ready for a new challenge.

While Spurs are in no rush to replace Postecoglou at present, they are said to be preparing a shortlist of candidates in case of a worst-case scenario for the Australian, who has won just once in his last 10 Premier League matches.

Tottenham ‘Attracted’ by Edin Terzic

According to TEAMtalk, Terzic would be open to coaching in the Premier League, having been out of work for seven months since leaving Dortmund in July.

The 42-year-old has been linked with multiple English clubs this season, including West Ham, where he worked as Slaven Bilic’s assistant for two years until November 2017.

Terzic, described as ‘one of the best young managers in Europe’, took charge of Dortmund for a second spell in 2022, having previously managed the club for a brief period in the 2020/21 season, and came close to winning the Bundesliga title in 2023.

Tottenham are not expected to make a managerial change imminently and are prepared to give Postecoglou more time, considering the severe injury crisis the club are facing.

Spurs are set to approach their Europa League clash with Hoffenheim on Thursday without 11 first-team players, with Dominic Solanke the latest to suffer a setback in training.

The Lilywhites are expected to add reinforcements in January to address their depleted squad, with a forward signing reportedly on their agenda.

Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund Record (2022-24) Games 96 Wins 55 Draws 20 Losses 21 Goals scored 193 Goals conceded 111 Points per game 1.93

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.