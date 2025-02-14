Tottenham Hotspur have not ruled out a surprise move to re-sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Lilywhites are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing back their all-time top scorer and are among several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.

Kane has already been linked with a return to Spurs this month, with reports suggesting the North London club hold a first-option agreement on the 31-year-old.

This clause would give Ange Postecoglou’s side priority if Bayern decide to sell, though there is no indication that Kane or his camp are currently considering a move back to England.

Harry Kane’s Return to Spurs Mooted

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Fichajes, it remains unclear whether Spurs could convince Bayern to sanction a deal for Kane, given the Bundesliga giants have shown no signs of wanting to part ways with the 31-year-old.

Kane is also said to be content in Munich and has no plans to leave after the season, having settled well at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain, praised as ‘world-class’ by Harry Maguire, has been in stunning form this campaign, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

He is under contract at Bayern until June 2027 and is reportedly the club’s highest-paid player, earning around £400,000 per week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane made 435 appearances for Spurs in his 11 years with the first team, scoring 280 goals and registering 61 assists.

Tottenham appear well-stocked at centre-forward, with Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel among Postecoglou’s options this season.

Tel, who joined Spurs on loan in January, could make his move permanent in the summer, with the club reportedly holding a €60m purchase option.

Harry Kane's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 19 Goals 21 Assists 7 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,524

