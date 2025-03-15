Tottenham are eyeing a surprise appointment of Russell Martin this summer should they choose to sack Ange Postecoglou, according to TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites have had a poor season so far and are battling in the bottom half of the table under the Australian coach, but qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals with a win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night.

That result has bought the former Celtic man more time with the club's owners and board, but fans are still questioning if he is the right man to lead the team, and as a result Spurs are looking at potential alternatives should they choose to make a change this summer.

Tottenham Eyeing Russell Martin

He was sacked by Southampton earlier this season

Spurs have been linked with a host of potential managerial candidates including the likes of Eden Terzic and Simone Inzaghi in recent months, with lots of speculation surrounding the future of Postecoglou.

But a new name has now reportedly entered the frame for the job in former Southampton manager Martin, with Tottenham chiefs considering him to be a young prospect with an attractive playing style.

Martin was sacked by the Saints earlier this season after leading them to just five points at Christmas following promotion, but earned big praise from Pep Guardiola and there is a belief among the North London club that his playing style and ideas are better suited to a team with more quality than what he had at St Mary's.

Tottenham Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Games 45 Goals scored 88 Goals conceded 63

The 39-year-old would be open to returning to the Premier League for a fresh challenge and Spurs are admirers of his talents, but ultimately a move for him is considered unlikely at this stage because of how he performed at Southampton.

Tottenham fans would undoubtedly be unhappy with the appointment should Postecoglou move on, and there is still a chance that the current manager keeps his place with plans already underway for the next summer transfer window.

Daniel Levy is said to be personally pursuing a move for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer, while the club are also likely to bring in two new forwards this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

