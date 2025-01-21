Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head with Chelsea to try and acquire the services of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, according to TEAMtalk.

Delap has emerged as one of Ipswich's best players as they play through their first Premier League campaign in over two decades. Under the management of Kieran McKenna, Town have captured the attention of many with their way of playing. Despite currently occupying a place in the relegation zone, Ipswich fans certainly aren't disgruntled with their manager or players.

In particular, Delap has been something of a sensation. Signed from Manchester City off the back of a loan spell at Hull City, the 'exceptional' young forward has blossomed into one of the most-promising attacking talents in the Premier League.

Spurs Keen on Delap

Striker would help ease injury woes

Spurs are 15th in the Premier League at the time of writing, having endured a troubling season that has been derailed by injuries.

They have won just seven matches in the English top flight, a record that has seen increasing amounts of pressure be placed on manager Ange Postecoglou's shoulders, despite the Australian having guided Spurs to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

That could see the club move to bolster their attacking options, with Spurs reportedly ready to make a move for Delap before the current transfer window slams shut on February 3rd.

Liam Delap Premier League Stats Breakdown 24/25 Goals 8 Expected Goals (xG) 6.36 Scoring Frequency per goal 202 minutes

Ipswich are unlikely to be particularly open to a sale and TeamTalk report that they would demand at least £40m to allow him to leave.

However, Daniel Levy isn't keen to overspend on players and it remains to be seen if he would be willing to go that high. There is also the added issue that they aren't the only club interested in a deal.

Chelsea Also Interested

Delap has more than one potential suitor

Delap is reportedly keen on playing at the highest level available to him, which may hurt Spurs in the short-term, given their struggles for form.

Chelsea are also said to be in the mix and would offer Delap the chance to move to a club that are contending for Champions League football.

Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are Chelsea's only recognised number nines, while Christopher Nkunku is capable of playing there.

(Stats from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 21/01/2025)