Tottenham Hotspur ‘appreciate’ Gent striker Gift Orban and may have been boosted in their pursuit of the 21-year-old Belgian thanks to a key update, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou opted to use Richarlison in Spurs’ centre-forward berth during their first game of the 2023/24 season, though it is possible that a new addition could be sanctioned before the window slams shut.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Gift Orban

Tottenham have been left with the task of finding a centre-forward following Harry Kane’s £100m departure to German side Bayern Munich.

A number of successors have been contemplated by the Tottenham higher-ups but whoever takes Kane’s place will have big shoes to fill considering he found the back of the net a lofty 280 times in 435 games for the club.

According to Sport Witness, the north London-based side have ‘initiated contact’ with Gent and talks are said to be ‘progressing’ smoothly, although it has been reported that the Belgian club will not allow their star man to leave on the cheap.

Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri told his Twitter followers that Spurs have made a verbal offer worth €27m, though the first proposal may have enticed his club to up his price to at least €30m plus add-ons, a fee which is deemed 'too expensive' in the eyes of Tottenham.

Orban has kicked off the new season with his current employers in fine style, scoring five goals in four outings so far, which highlights the flurry of goals Tottenham could expect should they turn their full attention to him.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Gift Orban and Tottenham Hotspur?

Romano claimed that Postecoglou is a keen admirer of the young goal-getter, while Orban himself would relish a move to the Premier League.

The transfer expert insists that Tottenham have been monitoring him for a while now, which the club hope will put them in good stead in the race for his services.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “So, Gift Orban is a player that they have on the list, for sure. They like and appreciate him, they have been scouting him for a long time so, for sure, he’s a player on the list. And the player is really keen on a Premier League move so that could be positive for Tottenham Hotspur.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that defender Eric Dier’s future at Spurs is under threat given that he missed their 2023/24 campaign opener against Brentford.

According to 90min, the 29-year-old Englishman has a number of potential suitors prepared to compete for his signature seeing as he is not in Postecoglou’s immediate plans.

The report suggests that his former side Sporting Lisbon would consider a reunion with Dier should Goncalo Inacio move on in the coming weeks, while Monaco, Fulham, Celtic and a number of Bundesliga sides are also credited with an interest.

Dier, who has played a whopping 361 times for the north Londoners, has less than one year left to run on his £85,000 per week Spurs contract, meaning that his Premier League employers are in a less-than-strong negotiating position.