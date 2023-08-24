Tottenham Hotspur could find their Harry Kane replacement in Lille ace Jonathan David, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT how much money Spurs would need to fork out to seal his signature.

Ange Postecoglou has used Richarlison as his solitary centre-forward in the north Londoners' two opening Premier League fixtures, but that could all change before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Jonathan David

Life under their new Australian boss looks to be relatively positive as they ran out 2–0 victors against Manchester United following a draw against Brentford, a game in which both sides scored two goals apiece.

Previously in the window, Kane joined Bayern Munich for a whopping £100m fee and now Tottenham have the onerous task of finding a replacement for his guarantee of goals.

As such, CaughtOffside have reported that the north London club will rival Arsenal for the signature of David, who has scored 59 goals in 138 games for his current employers.

French reports have claimed that the in-demand gem is keen on a move to the Premier League and, in turn, is willing to up and leave France's top flight this summer to achieve his dream.

Whether David’s exploits in front of goal can alleviate the loss of Kane remains to be seen, but it may be worth taking a punt given his tender age and impressive goal return.

Now, Romano has given GIVEMESPORT an exclusive update on Tottenham’s interest in the coveted centre-forward.

Jonathan David Career Stats Appearances 221 Minutes 15,875 Goals 96 Assists 24

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Tottenham Hotspur and Jonathan David?

Romano insisted that Spurs have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old for a while now, though his transfer could fail to materialise due to Lille's lofty asking price.

The transfer expert claims that a fee in the region of €60m (£51m) would be enough to snare his services this summer, while a potential deal may also hinge on whether his current employers can find a worthy successor in time.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Jonathan David is a player they’ve been tracking for a long time, but it’s a complicated one because of the price. I’m hearing that Lille want something around €60m. They started from €65m but that now could be around €60m to sell Jonathan David, but also, they would need a replacement. So, in this case, timing is crucial, and it’s not going to be an easy one.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Amid confusion of what role Giovani Lo Celso could play under new boss Postecoglou, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that the Argentine could leave the club before the window shuts on September 1.

Meanwhile, away from David, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are considering a move for Brentford marksman Ivan Toney to become the club's outlet at the top of the pitch.

Despite currently being away from action while serving an eight-month ban for breaching FA’s betting rules, The Athletic have reported that a transfer for Toney, who has one cap for England, is being sounded out internally.

However, should Spurs rely on their current squad for goals for the foreseeable future, Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou could give Richarlison a genuine opportunity to be the club’s leading man up top.