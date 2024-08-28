Tottenham Hotspur have been incredibly quiet in terms of summer business since getting the signing of ex-Burnley winger Wilson Odobert through the door, though transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that they could welcome further additions before the deadline.

The transfer window slams firmly shut on August 30 and Ange Postecoglou, ahead of his second campaign in the dugout, ensured to get the majority of his side’s business sorted in the early embers of the summer, snaring the likes of central midfield duo Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray and, even more recently, Odobert.

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Latest

Left-back identified as position of need

And that's without mentioning that Tottenham, in a bid to secure top four credentials in 2024/25, eclipsed their club-record transfer by forking out £65 million on striker Dominic Solanke, who has been signed to lead the line this campaign.

Previously, Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Johan Lange - the club's sporting director - could still be poised to complete one or two more signings, with the left-back berth being identified as a position of need by those in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium circles.

Tottenham - 23/24 Summer Signings Player Position Club Fee Lucas Bergvall CM Djurgarden £8.5m George Feeney ST Glentoran Undisclosed Archie Gray CM Leeds Utd Undisclosed Timo Werner LW/ST RB Leipzig Loan Min-Hyuk Yang RW Gangwon FC Undisclosed Dominic Solanke ST Bournemouth £65m Wilson Odobert LW Burnley Undisclosed

Destiny Udogie, who endured an injury-struck season last time out, remains at the top of Postecoglou’s pecking order in said position, but having Ben Davies, 31, as second fiddle is not ideal for a club vying for Champions League qualification.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough ace Hayden Hackney, 22, has been linked with a move to north London this summer with the youngster, who has impressed under Michael Carrick’s watchful eye, valued around the £25 million mark.

Romano: Postecoglou and Co ‘considering opportunities’

Praised Tottenham for going about their business quietly

When quizzed whether Tottenham could still be scouring the market for opportunities in the final days, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that, in recent days, Postecoglou’s men have been considering different moves.

While crediting the north Londoners for going about their business quietly in the summer months, the Italian football insider said that there is ‘nothing’ he can say as a result. Romano said:

“Yes, because they've been considering opportunities already in recent days. So, I think for Tottenham, there is still the chance to do something else in the final hours, in the final days. At the moment, there is still nothing I can say, because Tottenham have been fantastic in keeping things quiet this summer.”

Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen Eyed by Tottenham Chiefs

Man Utd also among the Dane’s admirers

Amid worries over potential injuries, as evidenced by last season, another area that Tottenham could strengthen this summer is in the heart of the back line and Barcelona ace Andreas Christensen is being eyed, per reports in Spain.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are, undoubtedly, Postecoglou’s first-choice central defensive partnership, but Christensen, 28, could provide a plethora of top flight experience if they were able to strike a deal with his La Liga employers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christensen failed to score or assist in his 93-game Premier League careerwith Chelsea.

According to the aforementioned report, Manchester United are also credited with an interest in the ex-Chelsea defender, who has two years left to run on his current £147,000-per-week contract at Blaugrana.

