A Tottenham Hotspur fan has gone viral after sharing a clip of himself at Emirates Stadium during Arsenal's shock 3-3 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

The Gunners, who are chasing their first league title since the 2003/04 season, were heavy favourites to claim all three points against the team who started the night bottom of the table.

Yet, despite two late goals to salvage a point, Mikel Arteta's side dropped points for the third Premier League match in a row – handing Manchester City the initiative ahead of their meeting next Wednesday.

Though the result was a disaster for Arsenal fans, it was welcome news to Spurs supporters, who have long revelled in the failure of their arch-rivals.

And one Tottenham fan even managed to get himself a ticket for the action – attending the game with a Spurs shirt on.

Spurs fan shares footage of himself celebrating Arsenal's draw at Emirates

Taking to Twitter, the fan in question shared a clip of himself punching the air and kissing the Spurs badge on his shirt.

"Had to be there to witness the biggest bottlejob in history," he wrote.

To go to Arsenal's stadium in a Spurs shirt takes some nerve. However, despite the daring move, the Tottenham fan did hide his shirt beneath a jumper and coat.

So far, the clip has been viewed more than 690,000 times on Twitter and received more than 1000 shares.

Check it out below:

VIDEO: Spurs fan shares clip of himself at the Emirates

Fans react to Spurs fan's clip

As you can expect, plenty of Tottenham supporters found the video hilarious.

"He's only gone and rattled the Arsenal fanbase. What a legend," said one Twitter user.

"Ngl this is really funny," stressed another.

At the same time, plenty branded the supporter's behaviour as "pathetic" and argued that Tottenham fans appear to be obsessed with Arsenal.

"Being a Spurs fan must be depressing, your happiness only comes from your rivals’ lows," said one.

"They're obsessed with us," wrote another.

Can Arsenal still win the league?

Even though they've dropped six points in their last three games, Arteta's side can still win the title.

To do so, however, they will almost certainly have to beat Man City at the Etihad on Wednesday.

If they fail to do so, the league will be in the hands of the Citizens and Arsenal would have to rely on Pep Guardiola's team dropping points.