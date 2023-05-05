Tottenham Hotspur have announced they’re hosting a first-of-its-kind Premier League and Women’s Super League double-header, but not all fans are reacting positively to the news.

It’s fair to say fans of Spurs women's team haven’t had the easiest ride during the 2022/23 WSL season.

The North London team haven’t won a domestic league game since they thrashed Brighton & Hove Albion 8-0 back in October 2022.

Former head coach Rehanne Skinner was sacked back in March, and interim manager Vicky Jepson has yet to steer Spurs clear of the league's relegation zone.

Right now, the top-flight women’s club is sitting just three points clear of bottom-of-the-table Reading, and one point above both Brighton and Leicester City.

Spurs’ next match at home is against Kelly Chambers’ Reading — with the latter needing the win to stop themselves from dropping to the Championship for the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham Women will be fighting to stay in the WSL during the double-header event. Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Therefore, the forthcoming WSL game is crucial for both teams, and Spurs directors are hoping to bring masses of fans to witness the fight for survival.

Read more: Spurs chairman Daniel Levy slammed for pushing to scrap WSL promotion and relegation

In a first-of-its-kind fixture, Spurs Women will take to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch soon after the men’s first team face Brentford in the Premier League.

The women’s game will now take place on Saturday 20 May, a day earlier than it was originally scheduled to be held at Brisbane Road.

According to The Lilywhites, all Premier League fixture tickets are now inclusive of the WSL game.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are divided on the double-header announcement

However, fans across social media aren’t too impressed with the way that the double-header is seemingly unfolding.

This is mainly due to tickets to the women’s game reportedly being issued with unreserved seating.

Interim manager Vicky Jepson will be hoping for a crucial Spurs win. Credit: Action Images via Reuters.

One wrote: “So, so poor. Guess we’ll just annoy a few men’s ticket holders by claiming their seat whilst they have a beer until we find one definitely free. Not any season ticket holder experience I’ve heard of.”

Another said: “Skeptical about this. Six hours in a stadium is a long old time. 15 days isn’t very much notice, logistics-wise. Spurs won’t want it advertised as a relegation scrap for the women’s team.”

Someone else commented: "That sounds like a disaster waiting to happen”, while another joked: "Very spursy".

A fifth person agreed with previous sentiments and tweeted: “I, personally, don’t think double-headers work [especially] when the women’s team play second. The gap between matches sees people leave.

“It becomes a very long day of sitting and there’s a risk of less targeted promotion in the hopes people will just see the men’s adverts,” they added.

Could the Women's Super League game boost Tottenham Hotspur Women's fan-base?

However, not all Spurs women fans are seeing the Premier League and WSL link-up as a bad move.

One said: “This is cool! Especially having the women play after, it will likely spark some people’s curiosity to want to stay.”

Another wrote: “This is why selling out the Emirates was such an important goal for women’s football. Other English clubs are being pushed to follow.”

A third agreed and said: “Excited for this! Watching the men, then the women. Great idea. One of them has to win, right!?"

Tottenham's men’s team will take on Brentford at 12:30pm on Saturday 20 May, and the game will now followed by the Tottenham women's team battling it out with Reading at 4:15pm.