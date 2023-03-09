A Tottenham fan has shared the view from their seat for Wednesday's Champions League clash with AC Milan - and it's one of the worst you'll ever see.

Spurs faced a stiff task to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their round of 16 tie against the Italian side - and never really looked likely to do so on a frustrating evening in north London.

Antonio Conte's side created very little over the course of the goalless draw and saw their hopes of mounting a late comeback dealt a huge blow when centre-back Cristian Romero was shown a second yellow card for a reckless challenge on Theo Hernandez in the 77th minute.

Tottenham fans were understandably full of anger at the final whistle after such a dismal performance, but we've got particular sympathy for one supporter who had to watch the whole thing with a ridiculously restricted view.

Footage of the fan's view of the pitch has emerged on Twitter, together with the caption: 'No wonder my ticket was cheap!'

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which opened to the public in April 2019, was built at a cost of £1 billion - and has a reputation as one of the best sporting venues in all of Europe.

However, the clip below shows that Spurs' home base has a pretty serious design flaw.

Spurs fan shares video of their truly awful view v AC Milan

While the fan's caption acknowledges that they got their seat for a reduced price, we still wouldn't recommend it.

With the back of a massive screen directly in front of them, the supporter appears to only be able to see roughly half of the pitch.

To make matters worse, there doesn't even seem to be another screen from which to comfortably follow the action.

The only positive we can come up with for the seat is that it at least allows the occupant to enjoy the atmosphere inside the stadium.

Spurs now only have a top-four Premier League finish to play for this season

Having been eliminated from both the FA Cup and Champions League in the space of a week, Tottenham's sole remaining goal this season will be to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and guarantee a return to the Champions League next term.

On the basis of their showing during Wednesday's match, that could be a big ask. The fan above may have had a terrible view but, in truth, they didn't miss much.