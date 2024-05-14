Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are set to take action against season ticket holders selling seats to Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal fans are planning to sit in the Tottenham end during their arch-rival's match against Manchester City.

The club will refuse entry or eject Arsenal fans from seats, while punishments are set for the ticket holders too.

Tottenham Hotspur season ticket holders that have actively sold their seats to Arsenal supporters ahead of tonight’s home game against title-chasing Manchester City risk landing themselves in hot water as the club are set to take action, according to The Telegraph.

The Arsenal fans, that have bagged themselves tickets to watch their rivals against Pep Guardiola’s side tonight, are planning to sit in the home end to cheer on Spurs after fans of Ange Postecoglou and Co agreed to sell them their electronically and privately.

With Arsenal looking to secure their first Premier League trophy since 2003/04, the outcome of tonight’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could have serious repercussions. Many Tottenham fans are willing to let Manchester City win by virtue of it dampening the Gunners’ title aspirations, as a win or a draw for the home side would put Arsenal in pole position on the final day of the season.

Tottenham Set to Take Action

Refusal of entry for Arsenal fans

Due to the monumental nature of Spurs’ game against the reigning champions, many Arsenal fans have taken drastic action by spending their hard-earned money on watching – and vocally supporting – their arch-rivals against their fellow top flight title chasers.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport, someone of an Arsenal persuasion – who is part of a large group of supporters that will be in attendance this evening – suggested that securing a ticket was all-too simple.

“We did it all on Monday. It took five minutes, and it was easy. We didn’t have to pay for any membership of anything.”

Anyone found to be in attendance at the match between Spurs and Manchester City, in support of Arsenal, as opposed to being a genuine Tottenham fan, will face immediate ejection from the ground and could also face further punishment from the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have not scored in their last four away trips to Tottenham in the league.

For the season ticket holders that have privately sold their tickets to Arsenal fans, there may also be severe penalties, too, as they are legally responsible for anybody they have passed their ticket to, while they are meant to offload them through the legitimate ‘ticket share’ platform.

As such, Tottenham reserve the right to take action against those season ticket holders who have breached club terms and conditions, while refusal of entry/ejection may be issued to attendees if they are there to support Arsenal instead.

Tottenham Set to Have Big Say in Title Race

Spurs eyeing Champions League spot

As things stand, Arsenal are sitting a mere one point ahead of Manchester City – but the latter have one game in hand, which is against Tottenham tonight. As alluded to, anything other than a win for Guardiola’s men would put Arteta and Co in the driving seat thanks to their favourable goal difference. For that reason, Gunners supporters have been pulling out all the stops to unsettle their fellow title challengers, including setting off fireworks at a hotel.

On the basis that Manchester City reign victorious in north London tonight, they will go two points ahead of Arsenal as all 20 Premier League teams trickle into the final round of fixtures on May 19. The reigning Champions League winners host West Ham United on the final day.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham do still have a mathematical shot at securing Champions League football for next season, however, but would need to win their final two outings – and hope that high-flying Aston Villa lose against Crystal Palace on the final day – in order to do so.