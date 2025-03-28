Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign Lille midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer after the season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Lilywhites are targeting the England international as part of their midfield reshuffle this summer, which could also see Yves Bissouma depart North London.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Gomes since the start of the season and have now emerged as frontrunners for his signature, despite interest from other clubs in England, Germany,\ and Spain.

The 24-year-old has just over three months remaining on his contract in France and is not expected to renew, given his growing list of suitors across Europe.

Tottenham Likely to Sign Angel Gomes

Clubs in Spain and Germany are also interested

Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC podcast, revealed that Tottenham are the most likely destination for Gomes if he moves to the Premier League, although he does have offers from outside England:

“I do believe that Tottenham are the most likely club to get this done if he [Gomes] comes to England. Now, it’s worth bearing in mind, he does have offers outside of England too. “I haven’t been given any firm names on who they are, but I’m told he has very good profile clubs interested in him from Spain and Germany.”

Gomes spent 14 years in Manchester United’s academy before joining Lille in 2020 and made 10 first-team appearances for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old, praised as a ‘deadly playmaker’, enjoyed a breakout campaign for Lille last season, finishing as Ligue 1’s joint-top assister alongside PSG’s Ousmane Dembele.

He has made just 20 appearances across all competitions for Lille this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist in just over 1,000 minutes of playing time.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Gomes would be open to joining Spurs after the season, despite being a target for his former club Man United and West Ham.

Angel Gomes' Lille Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 736

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Reveals ‘Top’ Tottenham Transfer Target This Summer Tottenham have been linked with a £100m move for a Premier League star and Fabrizio Romano has issued a big update on his future

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-25.