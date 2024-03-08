Highlights
- Tottenham's motto 'To Dare Is To Do' has seen them play expansive over defensive football over the years, yet they've still had world-class defenders.
- The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Gary Mabbutt all feature, even if some of them didn't win trophies.
- The article ranks the 10 greatest defenders in Tottenham's history, including one current star playing for Ange Postecoglou.
Tottenham Hotspur have never been a club built on defensive stability. Their club slogan, 'To Dare Is To Do', epitomises expansive and entertaining football, which is meant to get fans off their seats. It's been showcased in the Premier League almost every year, barring the defensive focus from Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.
Over the years, Tottenham have had some of the best defenders who have given trust to the rest of the team. They've allowed them to play confidently and passionately, knowing the defence is capable of sweeping up any loose balls. At times, it worked, whilst it failed on the odd occasion.
With several world-class defenders gracing the pitch at White Hart Lane, this article ranks the 10 greatest defenders in Spurs' history. It includes a World Cup winner and someone who many consider to be one of the most injury-prone players of all time.
Ranking Factors
- Stats at Tottenham
- Longevity
- Impact on the rest of the team
|
The 10 Greatest Tottenham Defenders in History
Rank
Player
|
Tottenham Appearances
1.
Ledley King
|
332
2.
Gary Mabbutt
|
553
3.
Graham Roberts
|
264
4.
Jan Vertonghen
|
316
5.
Toby Alderweireld
|
236
6.
Dave Mackay
|
214
7.
Maurice Norman
|
265
8.
Kyle Walker
|
277
9.
Cyril Knowles
|
242
10.
Cristian Romero
|
86
10 Cristian Romero
2021 - Present
Firstly, Cristian Romero joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021. Since then, he has had to work under Nuno Espirito Santo, Conte and Ange Postecoglou, yet he has been the same formidable force consistently. The Argentine's aggressive nature can prove risky, showcased by a number of yellow cards, but it can also single-handedly win Tottenham matches. It's still too early to say if he will become a Spurs legend. However, with his remarkable position and awareness, coupled with winning the World Cup with Argentina, he has the potential to do so. He's the beating heart of a thriving team.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
86
Goals
|
5
Yellow cards
|
26
|
Correct as of 6/3/24
9 Cyril Knowles
1964 - 1976
Decades beforehand, Cyril Knowles was becoming a Tottenham legend. He spent 11 years at White Hart Lane, where he was famous for his crossing ability, creating countless opportunities from open play. He is also remembered for his excellent partnership with Irish right-back Joe Kinnear. Remarkably, he missed only one league match between 1965 and 1969, epitomising his importance. Knowles won the FA Cup in 1967, the League Cup in 1971 and 1973 and a UEFA Cup winners medal in 1972. If it wasn't for him, the attacking ideas behind a full-back might not have been so common nowadays.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
242
Goals
|
9
Yellow cards
|
3
8 Kyle Walker
2009 - 2017
Kyle Walker is one of the greatest full-backs in Premier League history. He has helped Manchester City win everything possible in England and Europe, yet he made a name for himself at Tottenham. Walker scored a stunning goal against Arsenal in his early years, which foreshadowed his talent. Most notably, under Mauricio Pochettino, the right-back made up one-quarter of a strong and attacking defensive line, providing the foundations for one of the best Spurs teams in modern history. The Englishman often utilised his remarkable pace to his advantage, causing attackers every problem possible.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
277
Goals
|
4
Yellow cards
|
39
7 Maurice Norman
1955 - 1966
Maurice Norman sadly passed away at the end of 2022, leading to an emotional moment towards the defender at Spurs' next match. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur in November 1955 for a £28,000 transfer fee from Norwich. Norman remarkably stayed at White Hart Lane for 11 years until 1965, making 265 first-team appearances and scoring 13 goals for Spurs. He was an integral part of Bill Nicholson's double-winning Tottenham team of the 1960/1961 season that went on to retain the FA Cup in 1962 and win the Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. He was a reliable figure in Tottenham's defensive line throughout.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
265
Goals
|
13
Yellow cards
|
N/A
6 Dave Mackay
1959 - 1968
Dave Mackay won five major trophies during his nine-year spell at Tottenham, playing a huge role in the club's greatest-ever team. Aged 24, he was signed by Tottenham for £32,000 in March 1959 before a remarkable career. In that 1961 FA Cup Final, they beat Leicester City 2–0 before Mackay played a part in them retaining it a year later by beating Burnley 3-1. Unfortunately for Mackay, he missed the 1963 European Cup Winners' Cup Final 5-1 victory over defending champions Atletico Madrid at the De Kuip due to injured stomach muscles. Yet he still played a part in that success, scoring in the semi-final victory against OFK Beograd.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
214
Goals
|
35
Yellow cards
|
N/A
5 Toby Alderweireld
2015 - 2021
Toby Alderweireld was one of the Premier League's best defenders when he was at his best. He joined in 2015 from Atletico Madrid — and no one could have had the impact he had. Over the course of the next few years, he helped Tottenham finish regularly in the top four places, even competing for the title in 2016 and 2017. Alderweireld played a major role in the club reaching the 2019 Champions League final, yet - despite his success - he went his entire Spurs career without a trophy. Nevertheless, his natural ability places him high up on this list.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
236
Goals
|
9
Yellow cards
|
26
4 Jan Vertonghen
2012 - 2020
Jan Vertonghen was Alderweireld's partner in crime — and deciding who was better between the two was always challenging. They were, and still are, almost impossible to split. The Belgian duo helped Spurs create a formidable defence under Pochettino. Vertonghen joined two years earlier than Alderweireld, acting as a versatile option at centre-back and left-back. Some of his most iconic moments came at full-back, including a Champions League Round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund in 2019, where he registered a goal and an assist from the position. 'Super Jan' was his nickname, and his performances replicated the name perfectly.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
313
Goals
|
14
Yellow cards
|
46
3 Graham Roberts
1980 - 1986
In 1980, Graham Roberts joined Tottenham from Weymouth for £35,000. He only spent six years at the club, far less than other players on this list, but he was crucial to the club's success. Roberts was a member of the impressive Tottenham side of the early 1980s, winning the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982. Meanwhile, with Steve Perryman suspended, Roberts captained the side as Tottenham won the 1984 UEFA Cup, scoring in the second leg of the final against Anderlecht. His ability to step up and take leadership duties in the biggest match of the season is why he is ranked high on this list. Very few defenders could do a job as well as him.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
264
Goals
|
32
Yellow cards
|
4
2 Gary Mabbutt
1982 - 1998
Gary Mabbutt joined Tottenham in 1982 from Bristol Rovers, and the next 16 years showcased his talent in English football. With the club, he won the UEFA Cup in 1984 and captained them to victory in the 1991 FA Cup Final. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for him. In the 1987 FA Cup Final against Coventry City, he scored to put Spurs 2-1 ahead, but - then in extra time, he scored an own-goal to give the Midlands side a 3-2 victory. It was heartbreak for Mabbutt, but it didn't overshadow his career. By the time he retired after 16 years, he was the club's second-longest serving player ever.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
553
Goals
|
34
Yellow cards
|
8
1 Ledley King
1999 - 2012
Finally, Ledley King has been ranked as Tottenham's greatest defender of all time. King epitomised the idea of 'what if', knowing he could have been one of the best defenders in the sport's history if it wasn't because of injuries. Progressing from the academy in 1999, over the next 12 years King built a legacy of being an aggressive and strong central defender. He only won one trophy with Spurs, the 2008 Carling Cup, but he never came close to leaving. Instead, he built an unbreakable connection with the club. Even legendary attacker Thierry Henry said he was the toughest defender to play against.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ledley King missed over 100 games through knee injuries throughout his career.
|
Stats at Tottenham
Appearances
|
332
Goals
|
13
Yellow cards
|
9
All stats via Transfermarkt