Highlights Tottenham's motto 'To Dare Is To Do' has seen them play expansive over defensive football over the years, yet they've still had world-class defenders.

The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Gary Mabbutt all feature, even if some of them didn't win trophies.

The article ranks the 10 greatest defenders in Tottenham's history, including one current star playing for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur have never been a club built on defensive stability. Their club slogan, 'To Dare Is To Do', epitomises expansive and entertaining football, which is meant to get fans off their seats. It's been showcased in the Premier League almost every year, barring the defensive focus from Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Over the years, Tottenham have had some of the best defenders who have given trust to the rest of the team. They've allowed them to play confidently and passionately, knowing the defence is capable of sweeping up any loose balls. At times, it worked, whilst it failed on the odd occasion.

With several world-class defenders gracing the pitch at White Hart Lane, this article ranks the 10 greatest defenders in Spurs' history. It includes a World Cup winner and someone who many consider to be one of the most injury-prone players of all time.

Ranking Factors

Stats at Tottenham

Longevity

Impact on the rest of the team

The 10 Greatest Tottenham Defenders in History Rank Player Tottenham Appearances 1. Ledley King 332 2. Gary Mabbutt 553 3. Graham Roberts 264 4. Jan Vertonghen 316 5. Toby Alderweireld 236 6. Dave Mackay 214 7. Maurice Norman 265 8. Kyle Walker 277 9. Cyril Knowles 242 10. Cristian Romero 86

10 Cristian Romero

2021 - Present

Firstly, Cristian Romero joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021. Since then, he has had to work under Nuno Espirito Santo, Conte and Ange Postecoglou, yet he has been the same formidable force consistently. The Argentine's aggressive nature can prove risky, showcased by a number of yellow cards, but it can also single-handedly win Tottenham matches. It's still too early to say if he will become a Spurs legend. However, with his remarkable position and awareness, coupled with winning the World Cup with Argentina, he has the potential to do so. He's the beating heart of a thriving team.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 86 Goals 5 Yellow cards 26 Correct as of 6/3/24

9 Cyril Knowles

1964 - 1976

Decades beforehand, Cyril Knowles was becoming a Tottenham legend. He spent 11 years at White Hart Lane, where he was famous for his crossing ability, creating countless opportunities from open play. He is also remembered for his excellent partnership with Irish right-back Joe Kinnear. Remarkably, he missed only one league match between 1965 and 1969, epitomising his importance. Knowles won the FA Cup in 1967, the League Cup in 1971 and 1973 and a UEFA Cup winners medal in 1972. If it wasn't for him, the attacking ideas behind a full-back might not have been so common nowadays.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 242 Goals 9 Yellow cards 3

8 Kyle Walker

2009 - 2017

Kyle Walker is one of the greatest full-backs in Premier League history. He has helped Manchester City win everything possible in England and Europe, yet he made a name for himself at Tottenham. Walker scored a stunning goal against Arsenal in his early years, which foreshadowed his talent. Most notably, under Mauricio Pochettino, the right-back made up one-quarter of a strong and attacking defensive line, providing the foundations for one of the best Spurs teams in modern history. The Englishman often utilised his remarkable pace to his advantage, causing attackers every problem possible.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 277 Goals 4 Yellow cards 39

7 Maurice Norman

1955 - 1966

Maurice Norman sadly passed away at the end of 2022, leading to an emotional moment towards the defender at Spurs' next match. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur in November 1955 for a £28,000 transfer fee from Norwich. Norman remarkably stayed at White Hart Lane for 11 years until 1965, making 265 first-team appearances and scoring 13 goals for Spurs. He was an integral part of Bill Nicholson's double-winning Tottenham team of the 1960/1961 season that went on to retain the FA Cup in 1962 and win the Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. He was a reliable figure in Tottenham's defensive line throughout.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 265 Goals 13 Yellow cards N/A

6 Dave Mackay

1959 - 1968

Dave Mackay won five major trophies during his nine-year spell at Tottenham, playing a huge role in the club's greatest-ever team. Aged 24, he was signed by Tottenham for £32,000 in March 1959 before a remarkable career. In that 1961 FA Cup Final, they beat Leicester City 2–0 before Mackay played a part in them retaining it a year later by beating Burnley 3-1. Unfortunately for Mackay, he missed the 1963 European Cup Winners' Cup Final 5-1 victory over defending champions Atletico Madrid at the De Kuip due to injured stomach muscles. Yet he still played a part in that success, scoring in the semi-final victory against OFK Beograd.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 214 Goals 35 Yellow cards N/A

5 Toby Alderweireld

2015 - 2021

Close

Toby Alderweireld was one of the Premier League's best defenders when he was at his best. He joined in 2015 from Atletico Madrid — and no one could have had the impact he had. Over the course of the next few years, he helped Tottenham finish regularly in the top four places, even competing for the title in 2016 and 2017. Alderweireld played a major role in the club reaching the 2019 Champions League final, yet - despite his success - he went his entire Spurs career without a trophy. Nevertheless, his natural ability places him high up on this list.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 236 Goals 9 Yellow cards 26

4 Jan Vertonghen

2012 - 2020

Jan Vertonghen was Alderweireld's partner in crime — and deciding who was better between the two was always challenging. They were, and still are, almost impossible to split. The Belgian duo helped Spurs create a formidable defence under Pochettino. Vertonghen joined two years earlier than Alderweireld, acting as a versatile option at centre-back and left-back. Some of his most iconic moments came at full-back, including a Champions League Round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund in 2019, where he registered a goal and an assist from the position. 'Super Jan' was his nickname, and his performances replicated the name perfectly.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 313 Goals 14 Yellow cards 46

3 Graham Roberts

1980 - 1986

In 1980, Graham Roberts joined Tottenham from Weymouth for £35,000. He only spent six years at the club, far less than other players on this list, but he was crucial to the club's success. Roberts was a member of the impressive Tottenham side of the early 1980s, winning the FA Cup in 1981 and 1982. Meanwhile, with Steve Perryman suspended, Roberts captained the side as Tottenham won the 1984 UEFA Cup, scoring in the second leg of the final against Anderlecht. His ability to step up and take leadership duties in the biggest match of the season is why he is ranked high on this list. Very few defenders could do a job as well as him.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 264 Goals 32 Yellow cards 4

2 Gary Mabbutt

1982 - 1998

Gary Mabbutt joined Tottenham in 1982 from Bristol Rovers, and the next 16 years showcased his talent in English football. With the club, he won the UEFA Cup in 1984 and captained them to victory in the 1991 FA Cup Final. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for him. In the 1987 FA Cup Final against Coventry City, he scored to put Spurs 2-1 ahead, but - then in extra time, he scored an own-goal to give the Midlands side a 3-2 victory. It was heartbreak for Mabbutt, but it didn't overshadow his career. By the time he retired after 16 years, he was the club's second-longest serving player ever.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 553 Goals 34 Yellow cards 8

1 Ledley King

1999 - 2012

Close

Finally, Ledley King has been ranked as Tottenham's greatest defender of all time. King epitomised the idea of 'what if', knowing he could have been one of the best defenders in the sport's history if it wasn't because of injuries. Progressing from the academy in 1999, over the next 12 years King built a legacy of being an aggressive and strong central defender. He only won one trophy with Spurs, the 2008 Carling Cup, but he never came close to leaving. Instead, he built an unbreakable connection with the club. Even legendary attacker Thierry Henry said he was the toughest defender to play against.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ledley King missed over 100 games through knee injuries throughout his career.

Stats at Tottenham Appearances 332 Goals 13 Yellow cards 9

All stats via Transfermarkt