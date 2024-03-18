Highlights Tottenham have a long history of incredible goalkeepers lining up in between the sticks.

The modern era has seen the likes of Paul Robinson and Hugo Lloris emerge as undisputed number ones.

The 1970s and 1980s arguably saw the greatest goalkeepers in Tottenham history.

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most consistent clubs in England, consistently fighting in the First Division and then the Premier League. Over the years, they have won countless trophies, even if their last one came in the form of the 2008 Carling Cup.

Every position is important in a team's ability to win trophies — and goalkeepers play a huge part in that. Not only do they have the pressure of trying to stop a spectacular shot, they have to communicate with their backline and start counter-attacks. It's arguably the toughest position to play.

Tottenham have had a plethora of world-class goalkeepers play for them. From the 1950s to the present day, Spurs have often had someone they can trust in between the sticks, particularly in high-pressure moments. This article now ranks the ten greatest goalkeepers in Spurs' history.

Ranking Factors

Longevity

Impact at Tottenham

Trophies won

Ranking the Greatest Tottenham Goalkeepers of All-Time Rank Name Tottenham Appearances 1. Pat Jennings 296 2. Ray Clemence 290 3. Ted Ditchburn 418 4. Hugo Lloris 444 5. Bill Brown 222 6. Erik Thorstvedt 199 7. Ian Walker 301 8. Paul Robinson 175 9. Heurelho Gomes 134 10. Tony Parks 47

10 Tony Parks

1980 - 1988

Tony Parks played less than 50 games for Tottenham, yet he scraps his way onto this list because of one particular moment in the 1984 UEFA Cup final. Parks made the deciding save in a dramatic penalty shootout against Anderlecht, which completed a memorable spell deputising for Ray Clemence. That was the best it got for Parks, but his new-found status as a hero makes him a memorable goalkeeper at White Hart Lane. It did prove to be the peak of his career, with short-lived spells at Brentford and Falkirk not working out too well.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 47 Clean Sheets 17 Goals conceded 50

9 Heurelho Gomes

2008 - 2014

Heurelho Gomes perfectly symbolised a 'hot and cold' goalkeeper. On his day, he was incredible, but the Brazilian was also prone to several mistakes. Epitomising this, in 2010, Gomes received a red card for fouling Jonathan Biabiany within the first ten minutes against European champions Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League. Tottenham lost the match 4–3 after going 4–0 down inside the first 35 minutes. However, he was also impressive on occasion. In the 2009/2010 season, he was key to Spurs finishing in the top four, alongside making a string of memorable saves against bitter rivals Arsenal.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 134 Clean Sheets 46 Goals conceded 149

8 Paul Robinson

2004 - 2008

Paul Robinson only spent four years at Tottenham — and, just like Gomes, his performances were mixed. He joined in 2004 from Leeds for a fee of £1.5 million. During the 2005/2006 and 2006/2007 seasons, he played every league match (76), providing confidence in defence. He even scored from his own box against Watford. The first two years of his time at Spurs were impressive, yet mistakes in his final season, including in the 2008 Carling Cup final, overshadowed his career. Despite this, Tottenham have had far worse goalkeepers than Robinson, considering he represented England 41 times.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 175 Clean Sheets 51 Goals conceded 213

7 Ian Walker

1989 - 2001

Ian Walker was part of Tottenham's academy before eventually progressing to the first team in 1989. During the early 1990s, Walker was mainly used as the reserve keeper, but a serious injury to then-Spurs keeper Erik Thorstvedt allowed him to take his chance and become the number-one goalkeeper. In the 1992/1993 season, he made 17 appearances in the league, yet he went on and made a total of 301 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur and played a major part during the 1998/1999 season by helping Spurs win the 1999 Football League Cup Final after beating Leicester City 1–0 at Wembley Stadium. He eventually fell out of favour with the club, but that didn't overshadow an impressive spell.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 301 Clean Sheets 81 Goals conceded 413

6 Erik Thorstvedt

1988 - 1996

Erik Thorstvedt joined Tottenham in 1988 from Goteborg and, over the next years, he made 199 appearances for the club. He became the first Norwegian to win the FA Cup when he won it with Spurs in 1991 and later became the second Norwegian to play in the Premier League. The goalkeeper worked alongside the previously mentioned Ian Walker, providing confidence in between the sticks. The FA Cup in 1991 was the only trophy he won with the club before it went sour midway through the 1990s. Thorstvedt retired in 1996 due to back injuries.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 199 Clean Sheets 52 Goals conceded 247

5 Bill Brown

1959 - 1966

Brown was signed in 1959 by Tottenham for £16,500. He then spent the next seven years at White Hart Lane, cementing his status as one of the club's greatest goalkeepers. He won the double (league and FA Cup) in 1961 whilst missing only one game the entire season. He also helped the team win the FA Cup again in 1962, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1963. He suffered injuries in the 1960s and, with the arrival of Pat Jennings to the team, he began to lose his place in the starting lineup. Yet, despite a disappointing ending, he is still looked upon fondly.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 222 Clean Sheets 42 Goals conceded 310

4 Hugo Lloris

2012 - 2024

Close

Hugo Lloris left Tottenham in 2024 for LAFC in the MLS. In doing so, he left behind 12 years at Tottenham, where he was considered the club's greatest modern-day goalkeeper. He made over 440 appearances for Spurs, producing a string of incredible saves. His iconic moments included penalty saves against Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final minute and a spectacular stop against Sergio Aguero in a Champions League quarter-final. However, despite his consistency and world-class talent, he never won a trophy with Spurs. It's seen as a major disappointment for one of the 21st century's greatest goalkeepers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Over the course of his Premier League career, Hugo Lloris made 986 saves, ranking him sixth on the all-time list.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 444 Clean Sheets 151 Goals conceded 508

3 Ted Ditchburn

1939 - 1958

Ted Ditchburn had the most unconventional career out of anyone on this list. In 1937, he joined Spurs as a groundsman before signing as a player in 1939. But the chaos didn't stop there. World War II saw him serve with the RAF before his football career finally kicked into life in 1946. He was an ever-present member of the side that won promotion as Division Two champions in the 1949/1950 season and the First Division title the following year. Meanwhile, he developed the 'short throw' that provided the starting block for Tottenham's legendary push-and-run style of the early 1950s under Arthur Rowe.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 418 Clean Sheets 258 Goals conceded 48

2 Ray Clemence

1981 - 1988

Ray Clemence is more commonly seen as a Liverpool legend, but his time with Tottenham was entertaining — and it deserves recognition. His time in North London was not as impressive as his time on Merseyside. He won the FA Cup in 1982 and the UEFA Cup in 1984, although he missed the final against Anderlecht in place of Tony Parks. His decision to even more from Liverpool in a transfer worth £300,000 caused shocks, with the Reds having the bragging rights by beating Spurs in the 1982 League Cup final. He is still considered one of the best goalkeepers in the English game.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 290 Clean Sheets 103 Goals conceded 340

1 Pat Jennings

1964 - 1977

Finally, Pat Jennings has been ranked as Tottenham's greatest goalkeeper of all time. Even if he played for bitter rivals Arsenal, Jennings was a level above other goalkeepers at the time. He won the FA Cup in 1967, the League Cup in 1971 and 1973, and the UEFA Cup in 1972. Meanwhile, in 1973, the Football Writers' Association named him Footballer of the Year — and, just three years later, he won the PFA's version of the award. In doing so, he was the first goalkeeper to receive this accolade, and to this date remains only one of two, along with Peter Shilton. Even playing over 200 times for Arsenal couldn't overshadow that success.

Stats for Tottenham Appearances 472 Clean Sheets N/A Goals conceded N/A

Stats via Transfermarkt and Wikipedia