Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are expected to compete with other clubs for the signing of Atalanta man Ederson in the summer transfer window.

Ederson has had an impressive season in Serie A, catching the eye with his performances and goal-scoring ability.

Tottenham aren't alone in their admiration though, with other Premier League suitors also interested in the midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the 'many clubs' expected to fight it out for the signature of Atalanta man Ederson when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist believes Ederson will be one of the most sought-after players during the summer transfer window, with the 24-year-old having established himself as one of the 'best midfielders in Serie A'. Enjoying his football with Atalanta, there has been talk about a possible move to the Premier League next season, with Tottenham mentioned among the list of potential destinations.

Ederson catching the eye for Atalanta in Serie A

It's been a stellar start to the season for Ederson in Italy, with his performances having caught the eye. After joining from Salernitana last summer, the Brazilian has since established himself among the starters at Atalanta and so far this season, has featured 28 times across all competitions.

That figure includes every single Serie A outing for the Bergamo-based outfit, along with all but one of Atalanta's Europa League group stage fixtures. What's more, the midfielder also has an eye for goal, having netted six times for La Dea so far during the 2023/24 campaign.

As a result, it's no surprise to see Ederson top the WhoScored rankings for Atalanta players this term. Boasting an impressive 7.11 rating for his Serie A performances, it's clear Ederson is a key cog in Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta machine, but one which could be about to be taken away from him.

Ederson - FBref Statistics vs midfielders (avg. per 90 minutes) Non-penalty goals 0.16 Shots 1.33 Pass completion % 82.4% Shot-creating actions 2.45 Progressive passes 6.00

Ederson a target for Premier League clubs

As is often the case with high-performing Serie A talents, as soon as their performances start to catch the eye, Premier League outfits begin to come sniffing. That's exactly the same with Ederson, who has been attracting plenty of interest from England's top flight.

Newcastle United are one of the Premier League sides said to be interested in Ederson, with the Magpies already boasting a history of signing Brazilians. While reports from Italy have also thrown Tottenham into the mix as a potential suitor.

It's claimed that ex-managing director Fabio Paratici, who was banned from all footballing activity last year, has recommended Ederson to his former employers, suggesting he'd be a perfect fit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Believed to have also informed Spurs about the purchase of Radu Dragusin, Paratici's recommendations are being listened to at Tottenham and Ederson could be next.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the possibility of Ederson signing for Tottenham, transfer guru Romano insisted it would be a deal that gets done at the end of the season and not in January, but one Spurs were keeping an eye on. Claiming Ederson is 100% a Tottenham target, Romano went on to dub him as one of the 'best midfielders in Serie A', based on his performances so far this season.

On the current situation with Tottenham and Ederson, Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“I think he could be one of the targets for sure. I think it's still early to say okay, he's going to be a target here or there. But many clubs, from Spain, from England, from different countries are sending their scouts to follow this boy because Ederson is doing fantastic in Serie A. “He is probably one of the best midfielders in Serie A, but then it's going to be important to understand also what Atalanta wants to do because they have Teun Koopmeiners, who is also on the list of many important clubs.”

Tottenham working on midfielder deal in January

While that deal will have to wait until the summer window, there is chatter Spurs could make a late move for a Premier League-proven midfielder this month too. As reported by Jacob Steinberg, Tottenham are eyeing up the shock signing of Chelsea Academy graduate Conor Gallagher, who has been a long-term target for the capital club.

It was reported at the beginning of the window that Gallagher would be available for transfer, should a suitable offer arrive at Chelsea's door, as the west Londoners seek a solution to their imbalanced books. Selling Gallagher is an attractive proposition for Chelsea, as any money made from the sale would count solely as profit, which would help ease their financial concerns after three previous windows of heavy spending.

And while Steinberg claims a fee in the region of £50 million is likely to be needed in order for Chelsea to sanction a move away from Stamford Bridge, the journalist hints Spurs are willing to try their luck between now and the end of the transfer window.