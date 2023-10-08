Tottenham are currently enjoying a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season under new boss, Ange Postecoglou, with the club finding themselves in second place in the Premier League behind only Manchester City before this weekend's action. The Australian manager guided his side to an unbeaten start in the first seven league games of the campaign as his Spurs side accumulated 17 points from a possible 21.

It has not always been the case that there is a feel good factor surrounding the club, especially in recent seasons under Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho. The last boss to get the Spurs fans onside fully was Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine being brilliant at working with the players at his disposal rather than demanding new signings for big money.

This gave opportunity to players that would otherwise be discarded by a club aiming to reach the heights of Champions League on a regular basis. Some players never really saw their careers recover once they had departed the North London club, and we take a look at four former Spurs players who now find themselves as free agents.

Josh Onomah

Onomah was a product of the youth system at Tottenham, and worked his way up to earning a first-team call up for an FA Cup clash with Burnley. Pochettino was the boss at the time, as he continued his streak of allowing young players to prosper under his watch. The young winger looked to be a future star at the time with his tall frame and ability to weave his way through opposition defences. Pochettino even raved about him publicly, telling reporters...

"It is impossible to set the limit for him as he is 18 and is very strong. His quality is amazing and he only needs to work hard and then he'll be fine. He is a special boy, a special player, because of his talent, his potential and his body. His body is powerful and he has quality in his feet. I don't know how he will develop. Sometimes you get an instinct about a player but I prefer to keep that inside. Football is always about input and feeling and sometimes you don't know why but you think this guy can be a top player."

Things never really panned out for the Englishman, as he would only go on to make 13 league appearances for the club, with loan spells at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship making up two of the four senior years he spent with first-team.

Onomah was seen as surplus to requirements by his club in 2019, and as a result was used as a makeweight in a deal that saw Ryan Sessegnon join from Fulham. An impressive start to his career at Craven Cottage saw him bag four goals and three assists, before struggling to make any real impact in the three years that followed. 64 league appearances for Fulham was enough for the club to decide it was not an ideal fit, with Onomah's contract being mutually terminated in January 2023. A short-term deal until the end of the 2023/24 campaign was struck with Preston North End, but Onomah now finds himself without a team.

Steven Caulker

The English centre-back is the only man on this list to have played no part in the Pochettino era at White Hart Lane as he departed 12 months prior to the Argentinian's arrival. Caulker was also a product of the youth system - much like Onomah - but was another that failed to make any real impression after being promoted to the senior squad in 2009.

In fact, the big defender spent his first three seasons in the first-team out on loan at Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City. He was a big hit with his temporary clubs, which is exactly why Tottenham decided to rebuff any offers for a permanent transfer away in order to give Caulker a chance in the back line. 2012/13 was the first, and only, season he spent as a regular member of the team as he made 18 league appearances and even scored two goals in that time.

Newly promoted Cardiff City made Caulker their record signing in 2013, bringing an end to his stay at White Hart Lane. With the Welsh club only surviving one season in the top flight, the central defender found himself on the move once more - this time to QPR. He has never really been able to find a long-term home to play his football, with spells in Scotland and Turkey in recent years being largely unsuccessful. Caulker's last club was Wigan Athletic for a short spell in 2023.

Andros Townsend

Townsend may be without a club in 2023, but the former Tottenham winger is still firmly in the minds of Premier League fans, after being a prominent feature on Sky Sports' coverage of the competition in the 2023/24 season. A deal was said to be in place for the 32-year-old to join Burnley following his release by Everton in summer 2023, before the plug was pulled, and he was left as a free agent.

From 2009 to 2016, the England international was contracted to Tottenham, although he spent the majority of that time out on loan, much like Caulker and Onomah. Nine clubs signed Townsend on temporary deals during that time with the most notable being QPR and Birmingham City.

Upon his return to the fold at Tottenham in 2013, Townsend became a regular member of the first-team squad, although the midfielder found it difficult to break into the starting XI for the majority of the three years he spent there. Pochettino appeared to lose faith in the winger in the 2015/16 season and sanctioned a sale to Newcastle where Townsend got his career back on track in a six-month spell. A later move to Crystal Palace cemented the now 32-year-old as a Premier League player.

Danny Rose

The longest serving player at Tottenham on this list, and also the only man to have not come through the youth team, Danny Rose was a mainstay in the Pochettino side that exceeded expectations and even reached a Champions League final. He saw the beginning of the end of his 14-year stay with the club when Mourinho was appointed as the manager in 2019 as the pair had a very public falling out in the 'All or Nothing' documentary released on Amazon Prime.

Rose famously scored a sensational volley on his full debut for Tottenham in a 2-1 home win over Arsenal in the north London derby. This was the kick-start of a career that saw the left-back play 213 times for Spurs across an 11-year spell - in which he managed to bag nine goals and an impressive 29 assists.

Following the public spat with Mourinho, Rose was shipped off to Newcastle on loan in search of Premier League game time. Only 11 league appearances later, and his time with the Magpies was over, and his Tottenham contract was terminated in 2021 after being omitted from the first-team squad. A short stint at Watford came to an end in 2022 with a mutual cancelation of his contract. Rose is yet to find a club, and time will tell whether we see him return.

Danny Rose's Clubs

Club Years Tottenham 2007 - 2021 Watford (loan) 2009 Peterborough United (loan) 2009 Bristol City (loan) 2011/12 Sunderland (loan) 2012/13 Newcastle United (loan) 2020 Watford 2021 - 2022

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.