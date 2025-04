Tottenham and Frankfurt will go head-to-head in the Europa League quarter-finals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday night, with Ange Postecoglou desperate for a result to help save his job.

The Lilywhites claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend, and claimed their spot in the quarter-finals of this tournament with a 3-2 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar. Frankfurt on the other hand currently sit third in the Bundesliga but fell to a 1-0 defeat t