Tottenham Hotspur signing Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin this summer would be "surprising", says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Frenchman has recently been linked with a move to Hotspur Way.

Tottenham transfer news — Allan Saint-Maximin

According to the Daily Mirror, Tottenham are interested in signing Saint-Maximin, though a deal is unlikely to be a cheap one.

The same outlet claims that Newcastle could demand up to £50m for the 26-year-old's services in the next transfer window.

It'd be an interesting move, as Tottenham spent big on an attacker last summer and haven't utilised him too often this season.

Richarlison, who joined Ryan Mason's side from Everton in a £60m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, has made just 11 starts in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt). His goal against Liverpool last Sunday was only his first in the competition this term.

What has Dean Jones said about Allan Saint-Maximin and Tottenham?

With Tottenham struggling to fit Richarlison into their side, Jones would be surprised if they made signing Saint-Maximin a priority.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They've already got the situation where they need to get Richarlison into this team and make that purchase pay off, so they've got to find a way to make that work.

"Saint-Maximin, he still frustrates people at Newcastle and I'd be surprised if Tottenham really prioritised getting him into the club."

Would Allan Saint-Maximin be an upgrade on Richarlison?

Richarlison obviously isn't having the best season, but his end product is better than Saint-Maximin's and the Brazilian can play out wide and up front.

According to Transfermarkt, during his time at Everton, he scored 24 goals in 51 outings as a left winger. Saint-Maximin, in contrast, has only managed eight in 80 games.

Nevertheless, the former Nice man is a signing who could still excite Tottenham supporters. He's an excellent dribbler, once even tricking the camera man with a piece of skill before putting the ball in the back of the net.

Video: Allan Saint-Maximin's fake shot sends camera man the wrong way!

Ultimately, it's hard to argue that Saint-Maximin would be an outright upgrade on Richarlison, and with the Brazil international struggling for game time in north London, it doesn't really make sense for Tottenham to go out and spend £50m on the Newcastle star.

For a much lower fee, however, it certainly does seem tempting, but it remains to be seen whether the Magpies would be willing to budge on their price tag.