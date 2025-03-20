Tottenham Hotspur have not won a major trophy since 2008. The closest they have come in recent years was in the 2021 League Cup final, which they lost 1-0 against Manchester City. Before that, Spurs lost the Champions League final to English rivals Liverpool 2-0.

Spurs have enjoyed domestic success, especially in the FA Cup. They have won the world's oldest domestic competition eight times. Only Arsenal and Manchester United, with 14 and 13 titles, respectively, have won the FA Cup on more occasions than the Lilywhites. Here is a closer look at the club's record in cup finals, including domestic and European competitions.

FA Cup

8 titles, 1 runner-up

Spurs first won the FA Cup in 1901, beating Sheffield United. The first match between the two sides was a 2-2 draw, with Sadny Brown scoring a brace for the North London club. Spurs won the replay 3-1, with Brown scoring the third to secure the trophy. It took 20 years for the Lilywhites to win the FA Cup again - this time, they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the final thanks to a Jimmy Dimmock strike.

The club's most successful period in the FA Cup was in the 1960s. They won the competition three times, in 1961, 1962 and 1967, beating Leicester City, Burnley and Chelsea in the finals, respectively.

In the 1980s, Spurs reached the final three times - winning two and losing the other. They secured back-to-back triumphs in 1981 and 1982 under Keith Burkinshaw before losing the 1987 final to Coventry City. The last time Spurs featured in the FA Cup final was 1991, when they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the Old Wembley Stadium.

Spurs FA Cup Wins Season Final Score 1900/01 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-2, 1-3 (Replay) 1920/21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 1960/61 Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City 2-0 1961/62 Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley 3-1 1966/67 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea 2-1 1980/81 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City 1-1, 3-2 (Replay) 1981/82 Tottenham Hotspur vs Queens Park Rangers 1-1, 1-0 1990/91 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-2

League Cup

4 titles, 5 runners-up

Spurs have lost more League Cup finals than they have won. Most recently, they lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the 2021 final, infamously sacking Jose Mourinho less than a week before the match. The other four final defeats came against Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, United and Chelsea in 1982, 2002, 2009 and 2015, respectively.

The first time Spurs won the competition was in 1971, when they beat Aston Villa 2-0 thanks to a Martin Chivers brace. Two years later, they won their second League Cup title, beating Norwich City 1-0, with Ralph Coates scoring the only goal of the game.

George Graham's side then won the competition in 1999, scoring a last-minute winner through Allan Nielsen to defeat Leicester City. Finally, Harry Redknapp was the latest manager to win a major competition for Spurs, leading his team to a 2-1 win against Chelsea in the 2008 League Cup final.

Spurs Record in League Cup Finals Season Final Score 1970/71 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa 2-0 1972/73 Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City 1-0 1981/82 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 1998/99 Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 2001/02 Blackburn Rovers vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 2007/08 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 2008/09 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 (4-1 on penalties) 2014/15 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 2020/21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

Champions League

1 runner-up

Spurs have only played in one Champions League final. After dramatically beating Ajax on away goals under Mauricio Pochettino, they faced Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano. Ahead of the final, the Argentinian manager said:

"To win the Champions League with Tottenham, in this circumstance, in this season, maybe I need to think a little bit to do something different in the future, for sure. "Because to repeat this miracle, you know would be impossible."

The North London club found themselves behind after 106 seconds, though, as Mohamed Salah slotted home a penalty after Sadio Mane's cross hit Moussa Sissoko's outstretched arm.

Chances were few and far between in a tactical affair, but Liverpool put the game beyond Spurs in the 87th minute when Divock Origi struck the ball into the bottom right corner. Since this disappointment, they have not gone past the round of 16 in Europe's most prestigious competition.