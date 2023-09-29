Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's summer signing has been described as a 'genius' by transfer insider Dean Jones, who praises his impressive performances in the heart of the defence.

Tottenham Hotspur have begun the 2023/24 campaign swimmingly having not lost thus far and transfer insider Dean Jones has labelled one of their summer signings as ‘genius’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Around £215m was spent over the course of the summer months, though their eye-watering outlay has certainly paid off.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Micky van de Ven

The mood around north London - especially on the white side - is nothing short of jubilant. Ange Postecoglou has arrived at the shores and turned Tottenham into an entirely different entity, despite losing the talismanic Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer. Postecoglou, formerly of Celtic, has been given plenty of admiration for the change in Spurs’ fortunes since his introduction – and rightfully so.

Purring with confidence, they took their fierce rivals Arsenal to the wire as James Maddison and Heung-min Son shone at the Emirates in a 2-2 draw. Their defensive showing was just as astute, however, and that was largely down to summer signing Micky van de Ven, who pockets a modest £50k-a-week in the English capital. The Dutch defender joined his current employers for £43m but that expenditure is now looking worth every penny thanks to his persistently impressive showings.

Billed to be one of the next big things in his position, he has become a mainstay in the heart of the Tottenham defence since his arrival. Playing every single minute since the new campaign got underway, Van de Ven has taken to life in England, which many players struggling to get to grips with, very well.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

It was almost Liverpool that got their hands on the lightning-quick centre-back as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, back in June, revealed to GIVEMESPORT the former Wolfsburg man had been on Jurgen Klopp’s shopping list for ‘a long time’. Admittedly, Liverpool have performed well in a defensive sense since 2023/24 kicked off, but they will be keeping one eye on the Dutchman in heavy regret.

‘Genius signing’ – Dean Jones showers Micky van de Ven with praise

Transfer insider Jones has described his arrival as ‘genius’ and has insisted that his skill set fits perfectly into Postecoglou’s footballing blueprint. Stealing the limelight over Cristian Romero is never an easy feat, though he suggests that Van de Ven has done that with ease. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“I think a genius signing is a good way to describe him. He wasn’t one that we heard had been linked with too many other clubs and then Tottenham, obviously, were hot on the trail, scouted him, and then decided he was the perfect fit for what they needed. “He’s been absolutely marvellous so far. There are not many defenders that feel like a joy to watch but actually, it does feel like the case with Micky van de Ven at times. Obviously, this is early days for him too, so there’s so much growth still to come. “At the moment, you’d say he’s outshining Cristian Romero and that’s never an easy thing to do. And for Tottenham fans, it’s just reassurance to know that they’re not relying on just the one guy at the centre of their defence anymore and that they’ve actually got some depth there.”

Have Tottenham found their perfect Harry Kane replacement?

Even the most optimistic Tottenham fan would have been sent into a frenzy of worry as they entered a new season without the free-scoring Kane leading their line. However, in Postecoglou’s first season at the helm, Tottenham look much better than they did when England’s top goalscorer was at their sole centre-forward.

Their attacking prowess seen in 2023/24 can be largely attributed to how Maddison and Son have stepped up to the plate to perform. The latter was given an 8.6 match rating, per SofaScore, against Arsenal and managed to net twice on the afternoon. Over the summer, the Tottenham staff pinpointed and then secured the signing of Brennan Johnson in the view that he could be Kane’s worthy successor, though it is Son that has shone in the striker berth, scoring five goals in six Premier League outings, per Transfermarkt.

Earlier this week, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT that the 111-cap South Korea international’s goalscoring exploits thus far in 2023/24 have been reminiscent of Kane, which begs the question: have Tottenham found their perfect replacement for the Englishman?

Despite the good times being in full swing in north London, Maddison’s early bath via injury has dampened the mood somewhat. Journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT recently that they could be in big trouble should the Englishman be out for a sustained period of time, especially given his fine return in front of goal since his Spurs career got underway. In six topflight fixtures, he has provided six goal involvements (2G, 4A) and has been involved in pretty much everything his side have done going forward - a catalyst, if you will.

