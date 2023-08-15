Tottenham Hotspur will continue looking for a worthy successor for Harry Kane, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has now informed GIVEMESPORT that they are hoping to negotiate a fair price for Gift Orban.

The Englishman will be hard to replace, though the youngster’s impressive goal return highlights he, too, has an eye for goal.

Tottenham Hotspur news – Gift Orban

After selling the talismanic Kane for a reported £100m, the club certainly have money to re-invest in the centre-forward berth.

The 30-year-old scored 280 goals and notched a further 64 assists during his 435-game north London career and so Ange Postecoglou will be keen to replace this threat in front of goal as best as possible.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, talks between the two parties have been ongoing with a €27m verbal offer lodged to test Gent’s €30m resolve for Orban.

As per Tavolieri, a written offer is expected to be tabled next week as the club look to resolve their striker issue.

This corroborates with a 90min report that Orban, who has scored 25 goals in 26 games for his current employers, is being eyed by Postecoglou and co.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Tottenham Hotspur and Gift Orban?

On the goal-getting 21-year-old, Italian journalist Galetti revealed that Tottenham are among some of Europe’s top clubs looking to bring in Orban this summer.

However, he suggested that Spurs are unwilling to pay Gent’s €30m asking price but are poised to continue talks to find a feasible price.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They would like to negotiate a fair price with Gent to bring him to the Premier League. Among the European top clubs, Inter Milan have also shown interest in him despite, as we told before, their main target remains as Folarin Balogun.

“The price tag for Gift Orban is already set by the Belgian team and that is around €30m. As told, Tottenham are trying to negotiate this amount and let’s see and wait for the development, for sure, in the next few days.”

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Postecoglou will now need to get prepared for post-Kane life, despite not having the England international’s varied skill set at his disposal for long.

MailOnline reported that the north Londoners were debating whether to offer the out-of-favour Djed Spence and Joe Rodon in a swap-deal with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson.

However, now that Rodon has joined Leeds United on a one-season loan, Spurs will have to return to the drawing board to re-think their approach.

The report claims that Forest are holding out for £50m, which Spurs are unwilling to pay.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ivan Toney is another Premier League-proven frontman, who has scored 32 goals in his top-flight career, that Spurs could look to snare.

Football Transfers have reported that the banned Englishman has harboured serious interest from the north London-based outfit for some time now and has been mooted as one possible Kane replacement.